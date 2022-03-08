Montrose announce pre-contract signing of ‘back to his best’ Blair Lyons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Montrose announce pre-contract signing of ‘back to his best’ Blair Lyons

By Scott Lorimer
March 8 2022, 2.22pm
Blair Lyons

Montrose have confirmed the signing of attacker Blair Lyons on a permanent deal at the end of his loan spell.

The 25-year-old is currently with the Gable Endies from Partick Thistle until the end of the season.

On Tuesday, the Angus club announced the capture of the player on a pre-contract agreement.

Once his Jags’ contract expires in the summer, Lyons will commence a three-year deal with the Links Park side.

So far this season, he has netted five times and provided assists for eight goals, proving to be an important part of Montrose’s promotion push.

Petrie reaction

Lyons has had to sit out the side’s previous two games while serving a suspension but should be back in contention for the Gable Endie’s trip to Peterhead on Saturday.

“We are delighted to have agreed a long term deal with Blair,” boss Stewart Petrie said.

“He is now back to his best and we look forward to seeing much more from him in the seasons ahead.”

The forward is currently in his third spell with Petrie’s Mo. He has made 63 appearances since joining from the University of Stirling in 2019.

Seven goals before Christmas in his first season attracted Partick’s attention with the Glasgow side offering the opportunity of full-time football.

However, Lyons found it difficult to establish himself in Ian McCall’s plans due to Covid cutting the football season short.

