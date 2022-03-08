Montrose announce pre-contract signing of ‘back to his best’ Blair Lyons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose have confirmed the signing of attacker Blair Lyons on a permanent deal at the end of his loan spell.

The 25-year-old is currently with the Gable Endies from Partick Thistle until the end of the season.

On Tuesday, the Angus club announced the capture of the player on a pre-contract agreement.

Once his Jags’ contract expires in the summer, Lyons will commence a three-year deal with the Links Park side.

So far this season, he has netted five times and provided assists for eight goals, proving to be an important part of Montrose’s promotion push.

Petrie reaction

Lyons has had to sit out the side’s previous two games while serving a suspension but should be back in contention for the Gable Endie’s trip to Peterhead on Saturday.

“We are delighted to have agreed a long term deal with Blair,” boss Stewart Petrie said.

“He is now back to his best and we look forward to seeing much more from him in the seasons ahead.”

The forward is currently in his third spell with Petrie’s Mo. He has made 63 appearances since joining from the University of Stirling in 2019.

Seven goals before Christmas in his first season attracted Partick’s attention with the Glasgow side offering the opportunity of full-time football.

However, Lyons found it difficult to establish himself in Ian McCall’s plans due to Covid cutting the football season short.