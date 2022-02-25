Stewart Petrie ‘gutted’ as Blair Lyons to serve two-game ban after Montrose lose red card appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stewart Petrie ‘gutted’ as Blair Lyons to serve two-game ban after Montrose lose red card appeal

By Scott Lorimer
February 25 2022, 5.00pm Updated: February 25 2022, 5.38pm
Stewart Petrie will be without Blair Lyons for the next two games through suspension.
Stewart Petrie has been dealt a blow after Montrose lost their appeal over Blair Lyons’ red card last weekend.

The on-loan Partick Thistle forward was giving his marching orders late in the 1-1 home draw with Clyde.

Lyons was adjudged to have deliberately stamped on the Bully Wee’s Nick McAllister.

The Gable Endies appealed the decision earlier this week but the SFA upheld the referee’s decision, with Lyons now serving a two-game ban.

‘No malice’

While he admits Lyons did step on the player, Petrie was dismayed at the decision.

“How someone can think he has stood on the guy is beyond me,” he said. “But that’s the decision that they’ve come to.

“He’s not got a malicious bone in his body. He just tried to get away from the challenge.

“It’s certainly not deliberate.

“When you watch the video (above) you can see from the reaction from the Clyde players that they know he’s not meant to stand on him.

“He did stand on him and there is contact, but if they deem that it’s deliberate then that’s their opinion of it.

“We’re really disappointed with the outcome of that.”

Queens Park challenge

While Lyons drops out of the squad, Paul Watson returns from his one-game suspension.

And Petrie should have a full enough squad available to him for Saturday’s trip to Queen’s Park.

The Spiders have not lost this season and the Montrose boss is fully aware of the task at hand.

The Firhill pitch recently
“They’ve had a lot of draws but they are a good side,” Petrie said.

“I watched their games last week against East Fife and played some super stuff at times.

“Their pitch won’t help them. It will be a challenge for both sides and we know exactly what we’re facing.”

