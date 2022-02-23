Montrose could ditch playing style for route one approach against Queens Park on Firhill surface

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stewart Petrie says the Firhill surface will have a bearing on his team selection when Montrose take on Queens Park on Saturday.

Tha Gable Endies will travel to the north of Glasgow for the second time this season for the League One clash.

The Spiders are currently ground-sharing with Thistle while Lesser Hampden is redeveloped.

But over winter the quality of the playing surface has decreased dramatically with games being played nearly every week in the Championship and League One.

The sides have even seen matches called off due to referees deeming the pitch unplayable.

The surface now bares large patches of grass worn away and covered with sand and has been much-criticised by opposing teams.

The Jags have appointed a consultant to look at the surface but, for now, teams have to adapt to the playing conditions.

‘Changes’

And Mo boss Petrie knows he may have to ditch his passing-style of football for a more route-one approach as the side look for a crucial three points having fallen further behind Airdrie in second spot.

“There will be changes,” he explained. “We’ll get a look at [the surface] and see how it changes.

“It’s a massive game for us with them being one of the teams that are chasing for one of the play-off spots.

“Airdrie and Cove have pushed away from us so we need to start picking up wins rather than draws.

“We’ll get a team that’s right for us on that pitch.

“It might just be a case of rolling our sleeves up and battering it forward, picking up the second balls and see where we can go from there.”