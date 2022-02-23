Montrose could ditch playing style for route one approach against Queens Park on Firhill surface

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Montrose could ditch playing style for route one approach against Queens Park on Firhill surface

By Scott Lorimer
February 23 2022, 12.00pm
The Firhill surface has been heavily criticised in recent weeks.
Stewart Petrie says the Firhill surface will have a bearing on his team selection when Montrose take on Queens Park on Saturday.

Tha Gable Endies will travel to the north of Glasgow for the second time this season for the League One clash.

The Spiders are currently ground-sharing with Thistle while Lesser Hampden is redeveloped.

Dundee United weren't too impressed with the Firhill surface in their recent Scottish Cup clash
But over winter the quality of the playing surface has decreased dramatically with games being played nearly every week in the Championship and League One.

The sides have even seen matches called off due to referees deeming the pitch unplayable.

The surface now bares large patches of grass worn away and covered with sand and has been much-criticised by opposing teams.

The Jags have appointed a consultant to look at the surface but, for now, teams have to adapt to the playing conditions.

‘Changes’

And Mo boss Petrie knows he may have to ditch his passing-style of football for a more route-one approach as the side look for a crucial three points having fallen further behind Airdrie in second spot.

“There will be changes,” he explained. “We’ll get a look at [the surface] and see how it changes.

“It’s a massive game for us with them being one of the teams that are chasing for one of the play-off spots.

“Airdrie and Cove have pushed away from us so we need to start picking up wins rather than draws.

“We’ll get a team that’s right for us on that pitch.

“It might just be a case of rolling our sleeves up and battering it forward, picking up the second balls and see where we can go from there.”

