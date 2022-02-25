Arbroath welcome trio back into squad as fans set to provide healthy backing at Morton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has welcomed the return of three key players to his squad ahead of the trip to Morton.

Jack Hamilton, Chris Hamilton and Liam Henderson are all back in contention for a starting spot as the league leaders aim to extend their stay at the top.

Team news

One player who won’t be available is Nicky Low. The 30-year-old midfield is still nursing a recurring ligament issue and is likely to be out for another week.

The returning trio, though, will provide a boost to the squad who had to fight for their point against bottom side Queen of the South last weekend.

“Both Hamiltons are available and Liam Henderson is available so we have three out of the four who were unavailable least week,” Campbell told Courier Sport.

“I’ll just need to make a decision on what shape I play and who I play.

“I don’t go along with what people think that it was a bad result last weekend.

“It was a good result.”

Morton challenge

The Lichties are set for a sizeable backing at Cappielow with a good number of fans set to make the 240-mile round trip to see their side in action.

Campbell is appreciative of the support but warns that his side face stiff competition from the Ton.

Arbroath are unbeaten against Morton this season and their last meeting saw them climb to the top of the table.

Haar-broath 2 – 1 Greenock Morton – GoalPro Conditions were incredibly difficult yesterday for both sides and the supporters! pic.twitter.com/DnkOOYc95l — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) December 19, 2021

But since then Dougie Imrie has taken charge and the side have only lost one league game in eight – earning him the title of manager of the month for January..

“It’s fascinating to take busloads of supporters,” he said. “We’ll have a couple of hundred with us.”

“Morton are going really well. Dougie has taken 17 points out of 20. I don’t expect anything else other than a really tough game.

“You start the game looking for three points. But the main aim is not to get beat.”