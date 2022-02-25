Arbroath welcome trio back into squad as fans set to provide healthy backing at Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath welcome trio back into squad as fans set to provide healthy backing at Morton

By Scott Lorimer
February 25 2022, 5.00pm Updated: February 25 2022, 5.36pm
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has welcomed the return of three key players to his squad ahead of the trip to Morton.

Jack Hamilton, Chris Hamilton and Liam Henderson are all back in contention for a starting spot as the league leaders aim to extend their stay at the top.

Team news

One player who won’t be available is Nicky Low. The 30-year-old midfield is still nursing a recurring ligament issue and is likely to be out for another week.

The returning trio, though, will provide a boost to the squad who had to fight for their point against bottom side Queen of the South last weekend.

Nicky Low will miss out through injury
Nicky Low will miss out through injury

“Both Hamiltons are available and Liam Henderson is available so we have three out of the four who were unavailable least week,” Campbell told Courier Sport.

“I’ll just need to make a decision on what shape I play and who I play.

“I don’t go along with what people think that it was a bad result last weekend.

“It was a good result.”

Morton challenge

The Lichties are set for a sizeable backing at Cappielow with a good number of fans set to make the 240-mile round trip to see their side in action.

Campbell is appreciative of the support but warns that his side face stiff competition from the Ton.

Arbroath are unbeaten against Morton this season and their last meeting saw them climb to the top of the table.

But since then Dougie Imrie has taken charge and the side have only lost one league game in eight – earning him the title of manager of the month for January..

“It’s fascinating to take busloads of supporters,” he said. “We’ll have a couple of hundred with us.”

“Morton are going really well. Dougie has taken 17 points out of 20. I don’t expect anything else other than a really tough game.

“You start the game looking for three points. But the main aim is not to get beat.”

