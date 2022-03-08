Carnoustie man told police he ‘wanted to be caught’ with vile child images

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A paedophile who used specialist software to hide vile material on his computer told police he “wanted to get caught.”

Gregor Mackay was found with sickening images of children as young as one year old when his family home in Carnoustie was raided.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told Dundee Sheriff Court: “A search warrant was granted and a number of electronic devices were recovered.

“Officers found images of children aged between one and 12 involved in sexual activity.

“The user of the device had downloaded and viewed material.

“The opinion of the examiner was that the user of the device has accessed the internet to download and view child sexual assault and abuse images.

“This has been achieved using software that enabled online activity and which facilitates the downloading of indecent files, and shows the subsequent use of cleaning software in an attempt to cover up their activity.

“The accused was arrested and made a full admission.

“He stated that he had done this because he wanted to get caught by the police.”

Secret computer

Jobless Mackay appeared in court in October 2020 and was released on bail with a special condition barring him from having internet-enabled devices without telling the police.

Mrs Apostolova told the court when police turned up at his home on March 29 last year they found he had secretly bought himself a new computer.

Mackay, 43, of Craigmill Gardens, admitted downloading indecent images of children between January 8 2017 and June 22 2020.

He also admitted having an internet-enabled device without registering it with police on March 29, having been granted bail on October 13 2020.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence for the preparation of background reports.