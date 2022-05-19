Archie Meekison reveals Scotland under-21 disbelief as Dundee United starlet welcomes ‘good pressure’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United starlet Archie Meekison admits he was left shellshocked after landing his maiden Scotland under-21 call-up.

The 20-year-old has been a standout for the Tangerines in recent weeks, starting the club’s last four Premiership fixtures and turning in classy, fearless showings against Rangers and Celtic.

Meekison was the width of the post away from opening his account for the campaign when he struck the post in last Saturday’s 2-1 win at Ross County.

Nevertheless, his progress was enough to catch the eye of Scot Gemmill, who included the precocious playmaker in his group to face Belgium and Denmark next month.

“It still hasn’t sunk in that I’m in the Scotland U21 squad,” Meekison told Dundee United’s official website.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all and it has come as a surprise to me.

“In my head, my season was finished and I was planning my summer but it’s an incredible honour to get international recognition.

“The last few weeks have been incredible. I’ve played against Celtic and Rangers and I was involved in the build-up to our goal against Motherwell.

“I also played at Ross County as we clinched fourth place and celebrated my 20th birthday.

“It really couldn’t get any better.”

Pressure

Meekison has been around the senior picture at Tannadice since the age of 16, while he made his first-team debut last April.

However, recent performances suggest he is ready to stake his claim for a regular starting berth next term.

“I feel like I’ve matured a lot in the last few weeks,” he added. “I have a lot more confidence and feel the first team players have started to have belief in me in training and in games.

“The manager has shown real faith in young players but it’s down to us as individuals to show why he should pick us.”

And that pressure is something Meekison — an old head on young shoulders — welcomes.

“Next season could be a big year for me and the Scotland call-up adds to that,” he continued.

“It’s added pressure but it’s a good type of pressure.

“It’s not something for me to worry about, but a thing I can carry on my shoulders and use it to inspire me to make a big impact next season.”