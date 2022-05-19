Archie Meekison reveals Scotland under-21 disbelief as Dundee United starlet welcomes ‘good pressure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

Archie Meekison reveals Scotland under-21 disbelief as Dundee United starlet welcomes ‘good pressure’

By Alan Temple
May 19 2022, 2.17pm Updated: May 19 2022, 5.46pm
Meekison is highly-rated at Tannadice
Meekison is highly-rated at Tannadice

Dundee United starlet Archie Meekison admits he was left shellshocked after landing his maiden Scotland under-21 call-up.

The 20-year-old has been a standout for the Tangerines in recent weeks, starting the club’s last four Premiership fixtures and turning in classy, fearless showings against Rangers and Celtic.

Meekison was the width of the post away from opening his account for the campaign when he struck the post in last Saturday’s 2-1 win at Ross County.

Nevertheless, his progress was enough to catch the eye of Scot Gemmill, who included the precocious playmaker in his group to face Belgium and Denmark next month.

Meekison shone in the recent 1-0 win over Motherwell

“It still hasn’t sunk in that I’m in the Scotland U21 squad,” Meekison told Dundee United’s official website.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all and it has come as a surprise to me.

“In my head, my season was finished and I was planning my summer but it’s an incredible honour to get international recognition.

“The last few weeks have been incredible. I’ve played against Celtic and Rangers and I was involved in the build-up to our goal against Motherwell.

“I also played at Ross County as we clinched fourth place and celebrated my 20th birthday.

“It really couldn’t get any better.”

Pressure

Meekison has been around the senior picture at Tannadice since the age of 16, while he made his first-team debut last April.

However, recent performances suggest he is ready to stake his claim for a regular starting berth next term.

Archie Meekison in action at Parkhead.

“I feel like I’ve matured a lot in the last few weeks,” he added. “I have a lot more confidence and feel the first team players have started to have belief in me in training and in games.

“The manager has shown real faith in young players but it’s down to us as individuals to show why he should pick us.”

And that pressure is something Meekison — an old head on young shoulders — welcomes.

“Next season could be a big year for me and the Scotland call-up adds to that,” he continued.

“It’s added pressure but it’s a good type of pressure.

“It’s not something for me to worry about, but a thing I can carry on my shoulders and use it to inspire me to make a big impact next season.”

