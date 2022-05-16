Ian Harkes, Ryan Edwards and Dylan Levitt the big winners at Dundee United 2021/22 Player of the year awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Harkes, Ryan Edwards and Dylan Levitt the big winners at Dundee United 2021/22 Player of the year awards

By Alan Temple
May 16 2022, 9.58am
Delight: Harkes after downing Dundee
Delight: Harkes after downing Dundee

Ian Harkes has been named Dundee United player of the year at the club’s annual awards.

The American midfielder notched four goals in 37 appearances, including a memorable winner in United’s 1-0 triumph over Dundee at Tannadice.

His bullet header secured a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park and he scored the decider in a victory over Aberdeen.

Harkes was named Premiership player of the month in September due to his pivotal role in the Terrors’ super start to the season.

Although Harkes’ campaign was prematurely ended in March due to injury, he landed the top prize at Sunday evening’s event at the Apex City Quay Hotel.

Harkes is out of contract in the coming weeks but it is hoped he will pen a new deal. 

Other big winners

Captain Ryan Edwards landed the players’ player of the year gong following a sensational campaign at the heart of defence.

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt was crowned fans’ player of the year.

Levitt scored six goals in 30 outings and boss Tam Courts has made no secret of his desire to tempt the playmaker back to Tannadice next term. 

Ross Graham was crowned young player of the year.

The Scotland under-21 internationalist has been imperious in defence since returning from a forgettable loan spell at Dunfermline in January. 

Liam Smith’s sensational strike from distance in March’s 2-2 draw with Hearts was recognised as goal of the season.

And United’s unforgettable Uefa Cup quarter-final victory over Barcelona in 1987 won the historical iconic moment award.

