Ian Harkes, Ryan Edwards and Dylan Levitt the big winners at Dundee United 2021/22 Player of the year awards

Ian Harkes has been named Dundee United player of the year at the club’s annual awards.

The American midfielder notched four goals in 37 appearances, including a memorable winner in United’s 1-0 triumph over Dundee at Tannadice.

His bullet header secured a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park and he scored the decider in a victory over Aberdeen.

Harkes was named Premiership player of the month in September due to his pivotal role in the Terrors’ super start to the season.

🇺🇸 Ian Harkes wins Player of the Year after stepping forward time after time in the big moments this season Harkesy's best bits from 2021/22 👇 pic.twitter.com/8eek3I6KUq — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) May 15, 2022

Although Harkes’ campaign was prematurely ended in March due to injury, he landed the top prize at Sunday evening’s event at the Apex City Quay Hotel.

Harkes is out of contract in the coming weeks but it is hoped he will pen a new deal.

Other big winners

Captain Ryan Edwards landed the players’ player of the year gong following a sensational campaign at the heart of defence.

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt was crowned fans’ player of the year.

Levitt scored six goals in 30 outings and boss Tam Courts has made no secret of his desire to tempt the playmaker back to Tannadice next term.

Ross Graham was crowned young player of the year.

🚀 This @LiamSmith_29 stunner against Hearts wins Goal of the Season pic.twitter.com/XBFCxnPk2G — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) May 15, 2022

The Scotland under-21 internationalist has been imperious in defence since returning from a forgettable loan spell at Dunfermline in January.

Liam Smith’s sensational strike from distance in March’s 2-2 draw with Hearts was recognised as goal of the season.

And United’s unforgettable Uefa Cup quarter-final victory over Barcelona in 1987 won the historical iconic moment award.