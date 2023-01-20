Arbroath Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell expected to be ON as volunteers help Gayfield side beat big freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell expected to be ON as volunteers help Gayfield side beat big freeze

By Ewan Smith
January 20 2023, 1.07pm
Arbroath are expecting their Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell to go ahead. Image: SNS
Arbroath are expecting their Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell to go ahead. Image: SNS

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird is almost ‘100 percent certain’ Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with Motherwell will go ahead.

Lichties are set to welcome the Scottish Premiership side to Gayfield for an eagerly-anticipated fourth round tie.

Several games across the country have foul of the sub-zero conditions this week, including Dundee’s clash with Dunfermline and Dundee United’s trip to Livingston.

But Arbroath’s forward-planning appears to have paid off.

Arbroath groundsman Peter Clark tells the Courier about the work involved in keeping Gayfield in shape.
Arbroath game with Motherwell likely to go ahead thanks to efforts of groundsman Pete Clarke. Image: Scott Lorimer / DCT Media

The Angus side have had their pitch locked under cover since Sunday morning.

A team of volunteers supported the efforts of groundsman Pete Clarke in laying the covers and sandbags.

Arbroath are hoping for a big turnout to lift the covers at 8.30am on Saturday.

And they fully expect the Well game to be given the green light.

“I don’t anticipate any issues at all with our pitch,” said Caird.

“I’m almost 100 per cent certain everything will be ok.

“Barring any extreme unforeseen issues with the weather overnight the pitch should be playable.

“We’ve prepared for this all week and had the foresight to check the advanced weather warnings early on to get the covers down.

“Our covers have worked for us nine times out of ten.

Arbroath volunteers answered rally call

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird.
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird has praised the efforts of the volunteers. Image: SNS

“The only time I can ever remember them failing was when we had the ‘Beast from the East.’

“The covers almost blew them into the North Sea!

“The ground feels soft under the covers right now. As soon as we get them lifted on Saturday morning our groundsman can get to work.

“We had great help from volunteers on Sunday.

“They turned up in their numbers to put the covers down.

“If we can get 30 or 40 of them back on Saturday that will help us get the pitch in shape for the Motherwell game.

“We can only thank our fans for all the support they give us.

“Whenever we ask for help they always respond. I hope we can repay them with our efforts on the pitch against Motherwell.”

Arbroath expecting big crowd for Motherwell visit

Arbroath are hoping to pack upwards of 3,000 into Gayfield for the visit of Well.

Tickets are on sale until kick-off and Lichties are hoping for a large home support.

Motherwell haven’t won since October but are still favourites going into the game.

Arbroath are hoping for a big crowd when Motherwell visit. Image: David Young / Shutterstock

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell said: “Everyone gets excited about cup ties. I’m no different.

“Over the years, I’ve really enjoyed the romance of the Scottish Cup. Let’s hope there’s a wee bit more romance on Saturday.

“There will be a big crowd behind us and a great atmosphere.

“To win we’ll have to be on top form but let’s go there and give it our best shot.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
United defeated Stirling University on Saturday. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…
Callum Davidson should be happy with his new formation and is the time right for a Theo Bair loan? Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: Why St Johnstone back four should be here to stay and what…
Arbroath crashed to a Scottish Cup defeat against Motherwell. Image: SNS
4 talking points as Arbroath Scottish Cup dream ends with Motherwell loss
Cudjoe slaloms through challenges. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as 2 youngsters stake claim for Tannadice minutes
Dejected Dundee players after losing the penalty shootout to St Mirren. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points from frustrating shootout defeat at St Mirren
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson. Images: SNS.
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson 'like two new players', says St Johnstone boss Callum…
Ben Davies and Melker Hallberg in action. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Talking points and player ratings as Perth side exit Scottish Cup…
Tyler French receives treatment at St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Tyler French in 'I'll be back stronger' vow from hospital after injury…

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Post Thumbnail
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

More from The Courier

Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
‘Long term decline’ in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were 'bored as f**k'
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
Post Thumbnail
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Dundee University's life sciences building. Image: Dundee University.
Dundee start-up aims to build global vaccine business
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'…
Chinese New Year returned to Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Crowds thrilled as Chinese New Year celebrations return to Perth
Vandals set fire to The Yard's Dundee base on Thursday Image: Claire Grainger
The Yard: Fundraiser launched to help rebuild Dundee charity base after devastating blaze

Editor's Picks

Most Commented