Arbroath Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell expected to be ON as volunteers help Gayfield side beat big freeze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird is almost ‘100 percent certain’ Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with Motherwell will go ahead.

Lichties are set to welcome the Scottish Premiership side to Gayfield for an eagerly-anticipated fourth round tie.

Several games across the country have foul of the sub-zero conditions this week, including Dundee’s clash with Dunfermline and Dundee United’s trip to Livingston.

But Arbroath’s forward-planning appears to have paid off.

The Angus side have had their pitch locked under cover since Sunday morning.

A team of volunteers supported the efforts of groundsman Pete Clarke in laying the covers and sandbags.

Arbroath are hoping for a big turnout to lift the covers at 8.30am on Saturday.

And they fully expect the Well game to be given the green light.

🇱🇻 Outstanding effort by the @ArbroathFC volunteers this morning to help groundsman @boonsbushes0681 get the Gayfield covers down ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell. Back on Friday night to lift them if anyone wants to help? pic.twitter.com/aZKRAbNOvK — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) January 15, 2023

“I don’t anticipate any issues at all with our pitch,” said Caird.

“I’m almost 100 per cent certain everything will be ok.

“Barring any extreme unforeseen issues with the weather overnight the pitch should be playable.

“We’ve prepared for this all week and had the foresight to check the advanced weather warnings early on to get the covers down.

“Our covers have worked for us nine times out of ten.

Arbroath volunteers answered rally call

“The only time I can ever remember them failing was when we had the ‘Beast from the East.’

“The covers almost blew them into the North Sea!

“The ground feels soft under the covers right now. As soon as we get them lifted on Saturday morning our groundsman can get to work.

“We had great help from volunteers on Sunday.

Pitch Cover Assistance – Saturday 8.30am With the cold weather set to last a few more days, we will now lift the covers at 8.30am on Saturday morning. Again we would be extremely grateful for assistance from our supporters to help with this job. Thank you pic.twitter.com/JUsKNwgycR — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 19, 2023

“They turned up in their numbers to put the covers down.

“If we can get 30 or 40 of them back on Saturday that will help us get the pitch in shape for the Motherwell game.

“We can only thank our fans for all the support they give us.

“Whenever we ask for help they always respond. I hope we can repay them with our efforts on the pitch against Motherwell.”

Arbroath expecting big crowd for Motherwell visit

Arbroath are hoping to pack upwards of 3,000 into Gayfield for the visit of Well.

Tickets are on sale until kick-off and Lichties are hoping for a large home support.

Motherwell haven’t won since October but are still favourites going into the game.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell said: “Everyone gets excited about cup ties. I’m no different.

“Over the years, I’ve really enjoyed the romance of the Scottish Cup. Let’s hope there’s a wee bit more romance on Saturday.

“There will be a big crowd behind us and a great atmosphere.

“To win we’ll have to be on top form but let’s go there and give it our best shot.”