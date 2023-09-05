Dundee and Angus Chamber crowns business champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee and Angus Chamber crowns business champions

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce chief executive Alison Henderson said it had been "one of the most competitive years" in the awards' history.

By Gavin Harper
Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce president Kelly Fairweather, Linzi McLagan and Tommy Small from overall winners Shaper Caper, along with representatives from STV and Alison Henderson, Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce chief executive. Image: Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce.
The winners of this year’s Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce business champion awards have been revealed.

The awards called on Chamber members to nominate themselves in a range of categories: people pioneer, future skills, digital innovation, net zero and international.

The judging panel included representatives from Zero Waste Scotland, CAM Ventures, Castle Water and STV.

The 13 shortlisted businesses showcased their business acumen, and impact across the region to the judges.

Members of the public also had the opportunity to take part in a two-week vote to determine the overall winner.

Dundee and Angus Chamber Champions

  • People Pioneer: Street Soccer
  • Future Skills: High School of Dundee
  • Digital Innovation: M3 Networks
  • Net Zero:  Forbes of Kingennie
  • International: MacIntyre Chocolate Systems

Dundee’s Shaper/Caper was crowned the overall winner.

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce chief executive Alison Henderson said: “This year has without a doubt been one of the most competitive years in the Business Champion awards history.

Alison Henderson of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

“The difficulty in selecting both the shortlisted businesses and overall winners is testament to the sheer talent and quality of businesses we have in the region.”

Each of the successful businesses was presented their award at a lunch at Carnoustie Golf Resort on Tuesday.

‘Absolutely delighted’: Winners reaction

Shaper Caper artistic director Thomas Small said: “We’re over the moon to have been chosen overall winner for the chamber’s 2023 awards, absolutely delighted.

“It’s amazing to see the work we do recognised, and a celebration of both the people we work with dealing with powerful challenges, and their stories.”

Bruce Sheridan, Forbes of Kingennie general manager, said: “Winning the Net Zero category is a fantastic result that we are extremely proud of.

Forbes of Kingennie general manager Bruce Sheridan.

“Sustainability has been a real focus for everyone at Forbes of Kingennie, as we aim to minimise our environmental impact as much as possible.

“We have implemented and installed projects which not only benefit the business but also the guests visiting the resort.

“We have future plans to include solar panels and air conditioning units, allowing us to reach a further goal towards our net zero.”

