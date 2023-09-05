Dundee and Angus Chamber crowns business champions

The winners of this year’s Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce business champion awards have been revealed.

The awards called on Chamber members to nominate themselves in a range of categories: people pioneer, future skills, digital innovation, net zero and international.

The judging panel included representatives from Zero Waste Scotland, CAM Ventures, Castle Water and STV.

The 13 shortlisted businesses showcased their business acumen, and impact across the region to the judges.

Members of the public also had the opportunity to take part in a two-week vote to determine the overall winner.

Dundee and Angus Chamber Champions

People Pioneer: Street Soccer

Future Skills: High School of Dundee

Digital Innovation: M3 Networks

Net Zero: Forbes of Kingennie

International: MacIntyre Chocolate Systems

Dundee’s Shaper/Caper was crowned the overall winner.

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce chief executive Alison Henderson said: “This year has without a doubt been one of the most competitive years in the Business Champion awards history.

“The difficulty in selecting both the shortlisted businesses and overall winners is testament to the sheer talent and quality of businesses we have in the region.”

Each of the successful businesses was presented their award at a lunch at Carnoustie Golf Resort on Tuesday.

‘Absolutely delighted’: Winners reaction

Shaper Caper artistic director Thomas Small said: “We’re over the moon to have been chosen overall winner for the chamber’s 2023 awards, absolutely delighted.

“It’s amazing to see the work we do recognised, and a celebration of both the people we work with dealing with powerful challenges, and their stories.”

Bruce Sheridan, Forbes of Kingennie general manager, said: “Winning the Net Zero category is a fantastic result that we are extremely proud of.

“Sustainability has been a real focus for everyone at Forbes of Kingennie, as we aim to minimise our environmental impact as much as possible.

“We have implemented and installed projects which not only benefit the business but also the guests visiting the resort.

“We have future plans to include solar panels and air conditioning units, allowing us to reach a further goal towards our net zero.”