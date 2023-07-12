Arbroath new boy Jess Norey reveals brothers made 9-hour, 1000-mile roundtrip to watch his TRIAL game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath new boy Jess Norey reveals brothers made 9-hour, 1000-mile roundtrip to watch his TRIAL game

Midfielder Norey has agreed a one-year deal with Lichties after impressing during the club's recent friendly clashes with Brechin City and Stirling Albion.

By Ewan Smith
Jess Norrie of Arbroath FC
Jess Norrie is hoping to make an impact at Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

Jess Norey has dreamed of making the grade as a professional footballer almost all his life.

As a youngster he had trials at Arsenal, West Ham United and Norwich City. His breakthrough moment has come at Arbroath.

Norey, 21, has joined the Lichties from London-based non-league side Barking FC.

Norey caught the eye during a two-week trial with Dick Campbell’s side.

His no-nonsense, pass-and-move style has been likened to previous Lichties midfield stars Josh Falkingham, Nicky Low and Chris Hamilton.

Jess Norey can’t wait to get started at Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

And he has fantastic support from his family, with big brothers Aaron and Timmy making a NINE-HOUR, 1000-mile trip from London to watch his initial trial match in Brechin.

“My brothers have always supported me in football,” said Norey.

“When I said I was playing for Arbroath in a trial game they said they’d come up and make a weekend of it.

Support

“It took them nine hours, with stops. It was about 500 miles one-way from London to Brechin.

“But that’s the kind of unbelievable support I get from them.

“Aaron and Timmy coached me when I was younger. They never quite made it all the way in the game.

“I’ve been on trials to Arsenal, Norwich and West Ham United. I spent six weeks at West Ham but didn’t get a deal.

“Aaron was at Dagenham and Redbridge as a scholar but he got injured and wasn’t offered a pro contract.

“So this is a big deal for me to try and make the step up.

“There are so many talented players in London.

“A lot of them dream of making it as a professional but it can’t happen for them all.

Jess Norrie at Arbroath FC.
Jess Norey has signed for Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

"I've never been good when it comes to trials. I think nerves get the better of me.

“I’ve never been good when it comes to trials. I think nerves get the better of me.

“It’s hard when you don’t get picked but I think of the heartbreak others suffer.

“Some come all the way through the youth system at a club and don’t get a professional deal at the end of it.

“Arbroath have given me the chance and I’m delighted.”

Jess Norey keen to make step up from non-league to big-time

Norey’s move to Arbroath is a big step as Barking are currently in the ninth tier of English football.

But with a list of star names making a meteoric rise through the leagues such as Jamie Vardy, Ian Wright, Les Ferdinand, and Tyrone Mings, Norey has never given up hope.

“There are loads of examples of players making the step up,” added Norey.

 

“Jamie Vardy is the biggest one. He went from non-league to Premier League winner. He’s an inspiration to a lot of people.

But he’s not the only one. A lot of players have made the step up from non-league.

“For me it’s a dream to see how high I can play.

“I’ve felt so much support from the players, the gaffer and Ian Campbell since I came here and I hope I can repay them.”

