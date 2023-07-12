Arbroath new boy Jess Norey reveals brothers made 9-hour, 1000-mile roundtrip to watch his TRIAL game

Jess Norey has dreamed of making the grade as a professional footballer almost all his life.

As a youngster he had trials at Arsenal, West Ham United and Norwich City. His breakthrough moment has come at Arbroath.

Norey, 21, has joined the Lichties from London-based non-league side Barking FC.

Norey caught the eye during a two-week trial with Dick Campbell’s side.

His no-nonsense, pass-and-move style has been likened to previous Lichties midfield stars Josh Falkingham, Nicky Low and Chris Hamilton.

And he has fantastic support from his family, with big brothers Aaron and Timmy making a NINE-HOUR, 1000-mile trip from London to watch his initial trial match in Brechin.

“My brothers have always supported me in football,” said Norey.

“When I said I was playing for Arbroath in a trial game they said they’d come up and make a weekend of it.

Support

“It took them nine hours, with stops. It was about 500 miles one-way from London to Brechin.

“But that’s the kind of unbelievable support I get from them.

“Aaron and Timmy coached me when I was younger. They never quite made it all the way in the game.

“I’ve been on trials to Arsenal, Norwich and West Ham United. I spent six weeks at West Ham but didn’t get a deal.

“Aaron was at Dagenham and Redbridge as a scholar but he got injured and wasn’t offered a pro contract.

“So this is a big deal for me to try and make the step up.

“There are so many talented players in London.

“A lot of them dream of making it as a professional but it can’t happen for them all.

“I’ve never been good when it comes to trials. I think nerves get the better of me.

“It’s hard when you don’t get picked but I think of the heartbreak others suffer.

“Some come all the way through the youth system at a club and don’t get a professional deal at the end of it.

“Arbroath have given me the chance and I’m delighted.”

Jess Norey keen to make step up from non-league to big-time

Norey’s move to Arbroath is a big step as Barking are currently in the ninth tier of English football.

But with a list of star names making a meteoric rise through the leagues such as Jamie Vardy, Ian Wright, Les Ferdinand, and Tyrone Mings, Norey has never given up hope.

“There are loads of examples of players making the step up,” added Norey.

“Jamie Vardy is the biggest one. He went from non-league to Premier League winner. He’s an inspiration to a lot of people.

But he’s not the only one. A lot of players have made the step up from non-league.

“For me it’s a dream to see how high I can play.

“I’ve felt so much support from the players, the gaffer and Ian Campbell since I came here and I hope I can repay them.”