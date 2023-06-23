Arbroath to field 9 trialists against Brechin City as new signings to make debuts in Glebe Park clash

Arbroath will run the rule over NINE trialists against Brechin City – and give some of their new signings debuts.

The Angus side will play first and second half teams in Saturday’s Glebe Park clash to give the English-based trialists a chance to win a deal at Gayfield.

The group arrived earlier this week after being identified by the club’s recruitment team, headed up by Barry Sellars.

They have been doing daily training sessions with assistant boss Ian Campbell and joining the group at night since their arrival last weekend.

They are likely to be with Arbroath for the pre-season games with Brechin and Montrose as Lichties assess their ability and integration into the group.

“The trialists are settling in really well,” assistant boss Campbell told Courier Sport.

“These are players that we have already identified as being ones who could add to our squad.

“We want to take our time to assess them and won’t make rash decisions.

“It’s important not only to see how they perform but to see how they get on with the rest of the group at training and in games.”

Arbroath players are ‘looking sharp’ ahead of Brechin City test

Arbroath trio Michael McKenna, Tam O’Brien and Mark Stowe will sit out of Saturday’s game.

They will return for Ricky Little’s testimonial with Montrose next weekend.

But there will be a first chance for Lichties fans to see new signings Ali Adams, Aaron Steele and Craig Slater.

Leighton McIntosh could also be in contention as he begins his third spell at Arbroath.

And with Arbroath back in training, Campbell is impressed with the fitness levels being shown by the squad.

“Our players really look after themselves,” said Campbell.

“We gave them a programme to tick over while they were away and they’ve clearly been sticking to it.

“Gone are the days where you’d be up and down sand dunes on the beach, in the woods or on a 20k run for pre-season.

“They’ve come back and hit the ground running and looked sharp in training.

“Now it’s all about getting minutes into their legs.”

Saturday’s game kicks off at 2.30pm, with entry into the game costing £10 for adults and £7 for concessions.

Brechin have launched a new digitial ticketing platform for games and fans can purchase match briefs here.