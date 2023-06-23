Arbroath to field 9 trialists against Brechin City as new signings to make debuts in Glebe Park clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath to field 9 trialists against Brechin City as new signings to make debuts in Glebe Park clash

Lichties will assess the English-based players at Glebe Park on Saturday after they joined Arbroath for two weeks' training and games.

By Ewan Smith
Ian Campbell, Aaron Steele, Ali Adams and Leighton McIntosh at Arbroath FC
Ian Campbell could hand debuts to Aaron Steele, Ali Adams and Leighton McIntosh at Brechin City. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media & SNS Picture shows; Ian Campbell, Aaron Steele, Ali Adams and Leighton McIntosh. Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media & SNS

Arbroath will run the rule over NINE trialists against Brechin City – and give some of their new signings debuts.

The Angus side will play first and second half teams in Saturday’s Glebe Park clash to give the English-based trialists a chance to win a deal at Gayfield.

The group arrived earlier this week after being identified by the club’s recruitment team, headed up by Barry Sellars.

They have been doing daily training sessions with assistant boss Ian Campbell and joining the group at night since their arrival last weekend.

They are likely to be with Arbroath for the pre-season games with Brechin and Montrose as Lichties assess their ability and integration into the group.

Ian Campbell will run the rule over nine Arbroath trialists at Brechin City. Image: SNS

“The trialists are settling in really well,” assistant boss Campbell told Courier Sport.

“These are players that we have already identified as being ones who could add to our squad.

“We want to take our time to assess them and won’t make rash decisions.

“It’s important not only to see how they perform but to see how they get on with the rest of the group at training and in games.”

Arbroath players are ‘looking sharp’ ahead of Brechin City test

Arbroath trio Michael McKenna, Tam O’Brien and Mark Stowe will sit out of Saturday’s game.

They will return for Ricky Little’s testimonial with Montrose next weekend.

But there will be a first chance for Lichties fans to see new signings Ali Adams, Aaron Steele and Craig Slater.

Leighton McIntosh could also be in contention as he begins his third spell at Arbroath.

And with Arbroath back in training, Campbell is impressed with the fitness levels being shown by the squad.

“Our players really look after themselves,” said Campbell.

Aaron Steele could make his debut against Brechin City. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

“We gave them a programme to tick over while they were away and they’ve clearly been sticking to it.

“Gone are the days where you’d be up and down sand dunes on the beach, in the woods or on a 20k run for pre-season.

“They’ve come back and hit the ground running and looked sharp in training.

“Now it’s all about getting minutes into their legs.”

Saturday’s game kicks off at 2.30pm, with entry into the game costing £10 for adults and £7 for concessions.

Brechin have launched a new digitial ticketing platform for games and fans can purchase match briefs here.

