A9 closed near Pitlochry due to crash between car and tanker

The A9 is closed in both directions near Pitlochry due to a crash between a car and a tanker.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near Loch Faskally, at around 2pm on Wednesday.

Traffic Scotland initially said only the northbound carriageway was blocked but this was updated shortly after both directions have been closed.

Road users have been advised to use an alternative route.

It is understood various emergency services are at the scene, including a heavy rescue vehicle.

Emergency response to A9 crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the car driver was checked by paramedics at the scene.

“We were called around 1.55pm on Wednesday to a report of a crash involving a car and a tanker on the A9 near Pitlochry,” they added.

“The road is closed for recovery to take place.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 2.02pm regarding reports of a road traffic accident on the A9.

“We currently have one appliance at the scene.”