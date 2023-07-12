A9 closed near Pitlochry due to crash between car and tanker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

A9 closed near Pitlochry due to crash between car and tanker

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 2pm on Wednesday afternoon.

By Ben MacDonald
A9 near Pitlochry
The A9 at Pitlochry is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic incident. Image: Google Street View

The A9 is closed in both directions near Pitlochry due to a crash between a car and a tanker.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near Loch Faskally, at around 2pm on Wednesday.

Traffic Scotland initially said only the northbound carriageway was blocked but this was updated shortly after both directions have been closed.

Road users have been advised to use an alternative route.

It is understood various emergency services are at the scene, including a heavy rescue vehicle.

Emergency response to A9 crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the car driver was checked by paramedics at the scene.

“We were called around 1.55pm on Wednesday to a report of a crash involving a car and a tanker on the A9 near Pitlochry,” they added.

“The road is closed for recovery to take place.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 2.02pm regarding reports of a road traffic accident on the A9.

“We currently have one appliance at the scene.”

