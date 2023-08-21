Aaron Steele learned lessons from Dom Thomas masterclass after pep talk from Arbroath boss Dick Campbell

Aaron Steele learned a harsh lesson from his first game against Dom Thomas – and put it into action on Saturday.

Steele was given a torrid afternoon by Thomas in Queen’s Park’s 2-1 win over Arbroath nine days ago.

But after a pep talk from Arbroath boss Dick Campbell, Steele pored over videos of the match and kept Thomas out of the game on Saturday.

Arbroath still lost the game 1-0 but Steele’s assured defensive display against a player labelled ‘the best in the Championship’ by Dick Campbell was heartening.

“I thought I did well,” said Steele, 21.

“That was a lot better than I was last Saturday against Dom Thomas.

“I learned my lesson from that and took it in the game.

“The gaffer spoke to me after the game last week and Pink (Ian Campbell) followed it up with a chat on Wednesday.

“He just said: ‘Welcome to the Championship.’ It’s important I learn from that.

“It’s a completely different level from League Two given the standard of players I’m up against.

“After the game last week I went into the house and sat in a quiet room. I took some time to myself to think it over.

“I wasn’t happy with myself because I know the standards I’m capable of. I’m much better than I showed in Glasgow.

“I didn’t really want to watch the game back but I made myself do it.

“You can be put down by setbacks and let them get to you.

“But mistakes have to drive you on to do better.

“I learn from any mistakes I make. It’s all about experiences and I’ll be a better player for that 90 minutes.”

Aaron Steele: Arbroath be off mark soon

Meanwhile, Steele is convinced Arbroath will begin to pick up points in the Championship.

The Angus side are bottom of the table after three successive defeats.

But they travel to Morton on Saturday to face a side that hasn’t beaten Arbroath in the last 12 attempts.

And Steele added: “I didn’t know about Arbroath’s record against Morton but fingers crossed we can continue that in Greenock next week.

“We are disappointed that we haven’t got any points.

“But we can’t let it get us down. We know what we have in the team and what we are capable of.

“We are better than we have shown in the last three games.

“Once we get a bit more rhythm into our game, start scoring goals and cutting out the silly mistakes we’ll get points on the board.

“We’e played two of the best sides in the league. Dundee United were very organised and took their goals well.

“Queen’s Park passed the ball off the pitch at Lesser Hampden but we dealt with them a lot better at home.”