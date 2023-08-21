Aaron Steele learned lessons from Dom Thomas masterclass after pep talk from Arbroath boss Dick Campbell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aaron Steele learned lessons from Dom Thomas masterclass after pep talk from Arbroath boss Dick Campbell

Steele kept Dom Thomas at bay just a week after he was given the runaround by a player described as 'the best in the Championship' by Campbell.

By Ewan Smith
Aaron Steele playing for Arbroath FC
Aaron Steele has impressed for most for the season at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Aaron Steele learned a harsh lesson from his first game against Dom Thomas – and put it into action on Saturday.

Steele was given a torrid afternoon by Thomas in Queen’s Park’s 2-1 win over Arbroath nine days ago.

But after a pep talk from Arbroath boss Dick Campbell, Steele pored over videos of the match and kept Thomas out of the game on Saturday.

Arbroath still lost the game 1-0 but Steele’s assured defensive display against a player labelled ‘the best in the Championship’ by Dick Campbell was heartening.

“I thought I did well,” said Steele, 21.

Aaron Steele had a tough afternoon against Dom Thomas last week. Image: SNS.

“That was a lot better than I was last Saturday against Dom Thomas.

“I learned my lesson from that and took it in the game.

“The gaffer spoke to me after the game last week and Pink (Ian Campbell) followed it up with a chat on Wednesday.

“He just said: ‘Welcome to the Championship.’ It’s important I learn from that.

“It’s a completely different level from League Two given the standard of players I’m up against.

“After the game last week I went into the house and sat in a quiet room. I took some time to myself to think it over.

Arbroath FC manager Dick Campbell at Gayfield.
Aaron Steele held talks with Arbroath boss Dick Campbell. Image: SNS.

“I wasn’t happy with myself because I know the standards I’m capable of. I’m much better than I showed in Glasgow.

“I didn’t really want to watch the game back but I made myself do it.

“You can be put down by setbacks and let them get to you.

“But mistakes have to drive you on to do better.

“I learn from any mistakes I make. It’s all about experiences and I’ll be a better player for that 90 minutes.”

Aaron Steele: Arbroath be off mark soon

Meanwhile, Steele is convinced Arbroath will begin to pick up points in the Championship.

The Angus side are bottom of the table after three successive defeats.

But they travel to Morton on Saturday to face a side that hasn’t beaten Arbroath in the last 12 attempts.

And Steele added: “I didn’t know about Arbroath’s record against Morton but fingers crossed we can continue that in Greenock next week.

“We are disappointed that we haven’t got any points.

Arbroath FC star Aaron Steele.
Aaron Steele has made an impressive start to life as an Arbroath player. Image: SNS

“But we can’t let it get us down. We know what we have in the team and what we are capable of.

“We are better than we have shown in the last three games.

“Once we get a bit more rhythm into our game, start scoring goals and cutting out the silly mistakes we’ll get points on the board.

“We’e played two of the best sides in the league. Dundee United were very organised and took their goals well.

“Queen’s Park passed the ball off the pitch at Lesser Hampden but we dealt with them a lot better at home.”

Conversation