Aaron Steele can bounce back from Dom Thomas ‘lesson’ as Arbroath set for Queen’s Park re-match

Dick Campbell has backed Arbroath ace Aaron Steele to learn from the ‘lesson’ he was taught by Queen’s Park winger Dom Thomas last week.

Thomas was labelled the ‘best player in the Championship’ by Campbell as the Spiders winger left Steele tangled in a web with his trickery in Arbroath’s 2-1 defeat in Glasgow.

It’s Steele’s toughest afternoon in a maroon jersey to date.

But the talented right wing-back has been given a vote of confidence by his Arbroath boss.

“There’s no shame in finding it tough against Dom Thomas,” said Campbell.

“For me, he’s the best player in the league. He’s a brilliant footballer, very talented.

“Aaron was given a bit of a lesson by Dom but from what I’ve seen of Aaron Steele so far, he’ll bounce right back.

“He’s an immensely talented player who is determined to keep learning and improving.

“Aaron has been magnificent for us so far this year. He can play centre-half and right back and will get better and better.”

Steele, 21, has shown glimpses of his attacking threat via his trademark long throw.

Strong, athletic and quick, ex-St Johnstone youngster Steele has already played 85 first team games.