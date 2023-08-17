Thursday court round-up — Punches and pet shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thursday court round-up — Punches and pet shops

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
A Kirriemuir teenager who rolled a car while drunk and high on cannabis after a 90mph police chase has been banned from driving for 28 months.

Caitlyn Connoll was also placed on a four-month 7pm to 7am curfew and will have to sit an extended test before gaining a driving licence.

Forfar Sheriff Court previously heard how Connell, 20, had no licence, insurance or test certificate when she crashed on a rural Angus road at around 2.30am on September 10 last year.

Both her and her 17-year-old passenger’s seatbelts were found to be buckled around the back of their seats when police caught up with them after the chase – which reached speeds of 90mph -from Reform Street, Kirriemuir to a bend on the B957, near its junction with the A926.

Caitlyn Connell at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Drink and drug driver Caitlyn Connell appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

Her Fiat Punto left the road and collided with a stone wall and a hedgerow, before rolling.

Both Connoll and her passenger were assisted from the vehicle but were unhurt.

She admitted driving dangerously, without a seatbelt and with excess alcohol (73mgs/ 50) and a THC reading of 2.8mics per litre of blood – above the limit of two mics.

Vape and booze supply fine

A Dundee mum was fined for buying alcohol and vapes for city schoolgirls, aged 13 and 14. Morag Whyte, 50, was caught after police investigated a viral Facebook post about her activities..

Morag Whyte
Morag Whyte was fined for buying booze and vapes for children. Image: DC Thomson

With friends like these…

A Fife man who twice punched his “friend” in the face – breaking his nose – after being accused of stealing £200 from his wallet has been jailed for 70 weeks.

Andrew O’Donnell struck at his Alan White’s ground floor flat in Ballingry Road, Ballingry, on May 16 2021.

O’Donnell, 37, of Martin Crescent, Ballingry, pled guilty to assault to severe injury at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

It was not his first such offence.

Fiscal depute Laura McManus said Mr White threw a TV towards O’Donnell before receiving two punches to the face.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said his client and Mr White were friends with each other at the time.

The lawyer his client believed Mr White was “coming towards him” as the missing money dispute escalated.

He said: “He does regret his behaviour and the breakdown of a friendship with Mr White.

“He does feel guilty over the injury he has inflicted on his friend”.

Taxi driver rapist jailed

A rapist taxi driver and former newsagent who preyed on two teenage passengers has been jailed. Saifal Zaveri, 42, attacked a 17-year-old student after picking her up as a fare from outside her home in Dundee, and molested a 16-year-old passenger during a journey from Dundee to Monifieth.

Saifal Zaveri
Former taxi driver Saifal Zaveri was jailed for sex attacks on two teenage passengers.

Pet shop pandemonium

A woman who caused a disturbance at an Angus pet store has been warned to stay out of trouble.

Nadine Matthews admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards staff at Montrose Pet Shop, Murray Street, on February 17 last year.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard the incident began when an acquaintance of Matthews walked into the shop and was asked to leave due to a previous incident.

He did so but Matthews entered a minute later, “shouting and swearing,” said fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry.

She told one staff member she should “watch her back.”

Ms Hendry said: “She continued this tirade for about a minute and refused to leave, despite being asked to.

“When she did leave, she was heard continuing to shout and swear as she walked along Murray Street.”

Matthews, 26, of Strathmore Place, Montrose, was too unwell to attend court and solicitor Scott Norrie tendered a guilty plea on her behalf.

“She has a history of drug abuse and psychiatric issues,” he said.

“The background here is that she had been previously wrongly accused of stealing from the shop and she took umbrage to that.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentence for six months for Matthews to be of good behaviour.

Prison ‘almost inevitable’

A drunk Perth woman who caused life-threatening injuries to three passengers when her car hurtled at high speed into a bookmaker has been warned prison is “almost inevitable”. Donna Stewart, 46, pled guilty to driving at high speed in her Mercedes C220 into the side of a William Hill branch and a narration of the crime was read out for the first time in court.

Donna Stewart pled guilty at the High Court in Aberdeen to three charges of causing serious injury while driving dangerously while under the influence and at high speed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

