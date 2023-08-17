Thursday court round-up — Punches and pet shops

A Kirriemuir teenager who rolled a car while drunk and high on cannabis after a 90mph police chase has been banned from driving for 28 months.

Caitlyn Connoll was also placed on a four-month 7pm to 7am curfew and will have to sit an extended test before gaining a driving licence.

Forfar Sheriff Court previously heard how Connell, 20, had no licence, insurance or test certificate when she crashed on a rural Angus road at around 2.30am on September 10 last year.

Both her and her 17-year-old passenger’s seatbelts were found to be buckled around the back of their seats when police caught up with them after the chase – which reached speeds of 90mph -from Reform Street, Kirriemuir to a bend on the B957, near its junction with the A926.

Her Fiat Punto left the road and collided with a stone wall and a hedgerow, before rolling.

Both Connoll and her passenger were assisted from the vehicle but were unhurt.

She admitted driving dangerously, without a seatbelt and with excess alcohol (73mgs/ 50) and a THC reading of 2.8mics per litre of blood – above the limit of two mics.

Vape and booze supply fine

A Dundee mum was fined for buying alcohol and vapes for city schoolgirls, aged 13 and 14. Morag Whyte, 50, was caught after police investigated a viral Facebook post about her activities..

With friends like these…

A Fife man who twice punched his “friend” in the face – breaking his nose – after being accused of stealing £200 from his wallet has been jailed for 70 weeks.

Andrew O’Donnell struck at his Alan White’s ground floor flat in Ballingry Road, Ballingry, on May 16 2021.

O’Donnell, 37, of Martin Crescent, Ballingry, pled guilty to assault to severe injury at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

It was not his first such offence.

Fiscal depute Laura McManus said Mr White threw a TV towards O’Donnell before receiving two punches to the face.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said his client and Mr White were friends with each other at the time.

The lawyer his client believed Mr White was “coming towards him” as the missing money dispute escalated.

He said: “He does regret his behaviour and the breakdown of a friendship with Mr White.

“He does feel guilty over the injury he has inflicted on his friend”.

Taxi driver rapist jailed

A rapist taxi driver and former newsagent who preyed on two teenage passengers has been jailed. Saifal Zaveri, 42, attacked a 17-year-old student after picking her up as a fare from outside her home in Dundee, and molested a 16-year-old passenger during a journey from Dundee to Monifieth.

Pet shop pandemonium

A woman who caused a disturbance at an Angus pet store has been warned to stay out of trouble.

Nadine Matthews admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards staff at Montrose Pet Shop, Murray Street, on February 17 last year.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard the incident began when an acquaintance of Matthews walked into the shop and was asked to leave due to a previous incident.

He did so but Matthews entered a minute later, “shouting and swearing,” said fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry.

She told one staff member she should “watch her back.”

Ms Hendry said: “She continued this tirade for about a minute and refused to leave, despite being asked to.

“When she did leave, she was heard continuing to shout and swear as she walked along Murray Street.”

Matthews, 26, of Strathmore Place, Montrose, was too unwell to attend court and solicitor Scott Norrie tendered a guilty plea on her behalf.

“She has a history of drug abuse and psychiatric issues,” he said.

“The background here is that she had been previously wrongly accused of stealing from the shop and she took umbrage to that.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentence for six months for Matthews to be of good behaviour.

Prison ‘almost inevitable’

A drunk Perth woman who caused life-threatening injuries to three passengers when her car hurtled at high speed into a bookmaker has been warned prison is “almost inevitable”. Donna Stewart, 46, pled guilty to driving at high speed in her Mercedes C220 into the side of a William Hill branch and a narration of the crime was read out for the first time in court.

