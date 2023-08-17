Teenager arrested after alleged machete incident in Dunfermline

A teenager has been arrested and taken to hospital after an alleged machete incident in Dunfermline.

Police were called to Tweed Street in the Abbeyview area of the city on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened close to Lynburn Primary School, with locals saying they witnessed the drama unfolding as they collected their children.

A 16-year-old boy was detained at the scene but then fell ill and was taken away in an ambulance.

There were no other injuries.

Boy, 16, taken to hospital

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Thursday we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Tweed Street area of Dunfermline.

“Officers attended and a 16-year-old male youth was arrested in connection with the incident.

“There were no reported injuries.

“The male youth subsequently became ill and was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”