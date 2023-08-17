Teenager arrested after alleged machete incident in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Teenager arrested after alleged machete incident in Dunfermline

The 16-year-old fell ill at the scene and was taken to hospital.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dunfermline machete incident
A teenager was arrested and then taken to hospital. Image: Google Maps

A teenager has been arrested and taken to hospital after an alleged machete incident in Dunfermline.

Police were called to Tweed Street in the Abbeyview area of the city on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened close to Lynburn Primary School, with locals saying they witnessed the drama unfolding as they collected their children.

A 16-year-old boy was detained at the scene but then fell ill and was taken away in an ambulance.

There were no other injuries.

Boy, 16, taken to hospital

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Thursday we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Tweed Street area of Dunfermline.

“Officers attended and a 16-year-old male youth was arrested in connection with the incident.

“There were no reported injuries.

“The male youth subsequently became ill and was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

More from Fife

Michael Parkinson signs autographs when he opens Kirkcaldy's Co-op in June 1978. Image: DC Thomson.
Michael Parkinson was mobbed in Fife and left emotional by the love he was…
Mossmorran petrochemical plant in Fife.
Hundreds of workers on strike at Mossmorran over alleged major safety failings
A portrait of Arthur Morris.
Arthur Morris: Former Ninewells plastic surgeon and BMA Scotland chairman dies
Police closed the B9157 'quarry road between Dalgety Bay and Kirkcaldy for almost 10 hours.
Man, 59, fighting for life after motorcycle crash in Fife
Kristofer Currie.
Fife chef 'on phone to wife' ploughed through lane closure and hit police car
Twins Lauren and Aidan Rooney
Back to school pictures of children from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross
Two chefs in Fife restaurant Jack 'O' Bryan's.
How Fife father-and-son chef duo develop dishes via the 'College of Dad'
80-year-old robbed Cardenden
Woman, 80, robbed at ATM in Cardenden
Road closed Cowdenbeath after crash
Cowdenbeath road remains closed after crash
An artist's impression of the new Campion Homes development in Windygates.
Windygates housing plan approval 'ignores local democracy'