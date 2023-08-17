Dara Costelloe hoping to give Charlie Adam cause to regret recommending St Johnstone loan when Perth side face Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Dara Costelloe hoping to give Charlie Adam cause to regret recommending St Johnstone loan when Perth side face Dundee

The winger has joined Saints on a season-long loan.

By Eric Nicolson
Dara Costelloe and Charlie Adam.
Dara Costelloe and Charlie Adam. Images: Shutterstock.

Charlie Adam helped sell St Johnstone to Dara Costelloe.

But in a couple of weeks, the new Perth loan forward will be hoping the Dundee diehard has cause to regret it!

Boyhood Dark Blues supporter Adam, who finished his playing career at Dens Park, is currently Burnley’s loans manager.

A clash between his old club and Saints is just over a fortnight away and already shaping up to be a pivotal fixture for both sides.

And it could well be Costelloe’s first appearance at McDiarmid Park.

Dara Costelloe.
Dara Costelloe. Image: Shutterstock.

“Charlie was telling me about the Scottish league and how it will be good for me,” said the Irishman.

“He said it will be a good chance to prove myself in big games.

“We play his old team Dundee in a few weeks so he won’t be wanting me to do well in that one!

“Hopefully we can and I’ll be able to get one over him.”

‘Brilliant guy’ Vincent Kompany

There were plenty of other people who convinced Costelloe this move was the right one to advance his career – most importantly, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

“Burnley want me getting games so I can go back and try to break into the team,” said the 20-year-old.

“The manager is a brilliant guy. He’s across every little detail.

“He’s just told me to come here, get games and then be ready to impress when I get back.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany. Image: Shutterstock.

“My mate CJ Egan-Riley was at Hibs last season so I asked him too. He said I’ll enjoy it here.

“We’ll have a lot of big games –starting with Celtic next – so it’s a chance to help the team and get some exposure as well.

“I’ve been with the Burnley first team for the last two years.

“I’ve worked a lot with the players who play in my position – Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson as wide players then Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez up top.

“You pick up bits off them, how they move and how they take people on. You try to learn everything, the touches, finishing and the hold-up play.

“Jay told me about his time in Scotland, how he used to train with Burnley during the week then get the train up to play with Stirling at the weekends.

“He didn’t even train with the boys all week!”

