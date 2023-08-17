Dara Costelloe hoping to give Charlie Adam cause to regret recommending St Johnstone loan when Perth side face Dundee

Charlie Adam helped sell St Johnstone to Dara Costelloe.

But in a couple of weeks, the new Perth loan forward will be hoping the Dundee diehard has cause to regret it!

Boyhood Dark Blues supporter Adam, who finished his playing career at Dens Park, is currently Burnley’s loans manager.

A clash between his old club and Saints is just over a fortnight away and already shaping up to be a pivotal fixture for both sides.

And it could well be Costelloe’s first appearance at McDiarmid Park.

“Charlie was telling me about the Scottish league and how it will be good for me,” said the Irishman.

“He said it will be a good chance to prove myself in big games.

“We play his old team Dundee in a few weeks so he won’t be wanting me to do well in that one!

“Hopefully we can and I’ll be able to get one over him.”

‘Brilliant guy’ Vincent Kompany

There were plenty of other people who convinced Costelloe this move was the right one to advance his career – most importantly, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

“Burnley want me getting games so I can go back and try to break into the team,” said the 20-year-old.

“The manager is a brilliant guy. He’s across every little detail.

“He’s just told me to come here, get games and then be ready to impress when I get back.

“My mate CJ Egan-Riley was at Hibs last season so I asked him too. He said I’ll enjoy it here.

“We’ll have a lot of big games –starting with Celtic next – so it’s a chance to help the team and get some exposure as well.

“I’ve been with the Burnley first team for the last two years.

“I’ve worked a lot with the players who play in my position – Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson as wide players then Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez up top.

“You pick up bits off them, how they move and how they take people on. You try to learn everything, the touches, finishing and the hold-up play.

“Jay told me about his time in Scotland, how he used to train with Burnley during the week then get the train up to play with Stirling at the weekends.

“He didn’t even train with the boys all week!”