Home News Courts

Dundee woman caught in Facebook posts fined for buying booze and vapes for schoolgirls

Morag Whyte was snared after police investigated a viral social media post about her illegal activity.

By Ross Gardiner
Morag Whyte was fined for buying booze and vapes for children. Image: DC Thomson
Morag Whyte was fined for buying booze and vapes for children. Image: DC Thomson

A Dundee mum has appeared in court after buying alcohol and vapes for city schoolgirls.

Morag Whyte appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit buying the age-restricted products for two youngsters earlier this year.

50-year-old Whyte had provided the alcohol and vapes to girls aged 13 and 14.

She was approached by police after a social media post, which appeared to show her providing the items, went viral.

The first offender was fined by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

Illicit supplies

The court heard police approached Whyte in relation to a post which gathered traction on Facebook last month.

More than 600 people shared photographs which appeared to show Whyte in Dundee‘s Charleston area.

The post also attracted more than 350 comments.

Fiscal depute Larissa Milligan told the court: “It’s come to light because an individual’s made a post on Facebook of images of the accused with young people.

“The mothers of both (complainers) saw this Facebook post and recognised their daughters.

“They subsequently contacted police.

“(One complainer) advised she had been in contact on Facebook messenger for a number of months and was regularly purchasing different brands of vapes and alcohol.

“(The other complainer) seemed to provide similar information.”

The girls cannot be named for legal reasons.

Morag Whye was caught after a Facebook post about her went viral. Image: DC Thomson

Whyte was visited by police at her Broomlee Road home less than a week after the post went up.

The court was told she said she knew why police were there and told them “I’m sorry”.

Sentenced

Whyte pled guilty to providing the age-restricted goods to children on Dunholm Road.

She admitted providing alcohol and nicotine vapour products to a 14-year-old between January and July and to a 13-year-old between March and July.

Her solicitor Theo Finlay said: “It’s difficult to put forward an explanation.

“She was asked if she would get these things and she did.”

Sheriff Martin-Brown fined Whyte £335, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

