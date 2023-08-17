‘Massive’ milestone for brave Newport-on-Tay cancer survivor Erin as she restarts primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘Massive’ milestone for brave Newport-on-Tay cancer survivor Erin as she restarts primary school

Erin, 5, from Newport-on-Tay, has started primary one again at Newport Primary after battling leukaemia twice and undergoing a bone marrow transplant.

By Debbie Clarke
Fife youngster Erin Marshall is excited about re-starting school after cancer battle. Image: Catrina Kerr
Fife youngster Erin Marshall is excited about re-starting school after cancer battle. Image: Catrina Kerr

Proudly smiling in her uniform, Fife youngster Erin Marshall could hardly contain her excitement at starting her first day at primary school.

For the last few months, the brave five-year-old has been recovering from a lifesaving bone marrow transplant after battling two bouts of leukaemia.

While other children her age have been getting to grips with their first year at school, Erin has been taking on the fight of her life.

The youngster had only started primary one at Newport Primary, Fife last August and had been there for just three days when it was discovered her blood cancer had returned for a second time.

She needed to have a bone marrow transplant – which took place in December last year.

It was a success but it took Erin a few months for her to recover.

As a result she missed out on her first year at school, so her parents Catrina Kerr and Derek Marshall decided to enrol her in primary one again.

A ‘massive milestone’ for Fife youngster Erin

Mum Catrina, 38, of Newport-on-Tay,  said: “She was so excited this morning, she was up at 6.30am.

Fife youngster Erin was excited about her first day at Newport Primary School.
Fife youngster Erin excited about her first day at school. Image: Catrina Kerr

“I was asking her: ‘So what are we going to do today?’ and she was like ‘school! school!’

“I felt so emotional in the run up to her going back to school. It’s that bit or normality that everyone takes for granted.

“Taking one child to school when you know your other child should also be there absolutely breaks your heart, it is so very hard.

“So today it was incredibly emotional just seeing her in her uniform and getting her into school – it’s a massive milestone.”

Emotional morning at school for Newport-on-Tay family after cancer battle

Catrina said that while Erin was delighted to be going to school, she also had an emotional moment.

Erin’s older sister Neave, 8, was starting primary four so while Catrina saw Erin into her class, dad Derek, 48, was looking after her sister.

Erin Marshall is starting primary one and her sister Neave is going into primary four at Newport Primary.
Erin with her sister Neave. Image: Catrina Kerr

“Derek was putting Neave in at her door and I was seeing Erin in and Erin had a wobble because her dad wasn’t there.

“She always has to say bye to each of us everyday so she was a bit upset but then he came round and she got a wee cuddle.

“But after that she was ok, she is so affectionate.”

Young girl restarts school in Newport-on-Tay after blood cancer treatment

Catrina said Erin got the go-ahead from doctors to start school at the end of last week.

They wanted to be sure she was strong enough to mix with other children as her immune system had been compromised as a result of the cancer treatment.

And while Erin is re-starting primary one and won’t be doing the same learning as her friends, she will be with some of them as she is in a primary 1-2 composite class.

“There will be a mixture of the P1 year and some of the P2 kids and a couple of her good friends are in that class so it will help settle her.

“She is a very sociable little girl so I think she will integrate really well.”

What a difference a year makes

Catrina said it is amazing to see the difference in her youngest daughter now compared to how ill she was fighting cancer last year.

“She is so happy and so well at the minute.

“To think just eight months ago she was having her transplant, I can’t imagine we’d be where we are now.

Fife girl Erin Marshall ready for her first day in primary one with dad Derek, mum Catrina and sister Neave, who is going into primary four.
Fife girl Erin Marshall with dad Derek, mum Catrina and sister Neave, who is going into primary four. Image: Catrina Kerr.

“It was an absolutely horrific time taking her to transplant knowing there was a risk she wouldn’t come through it.

“So to see her now, eight months down the line, I can’t actually believe it. I am so incredibly proud of her.”

She added: “It’s really lovely to see Erin getting on with her childhood again.

“She is so excited to be at school with her sister and everyone else.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied the job announcement.
Recap of key moments in Tayside period dignity scandal one year on
Arbroath man Carey Gibb, 62, was diagnosed with prostate cancer five years ago. He welcomes the new research from the University of Dundee.
Prostate cancer survivors hail 'potential lifesaving' Dundee research
One in four GPs who answered a BMA survey said they could quit within two years. Image: PA
Blairgowrie GP leader warns one in four could quit within two years
UK health secretary Steve Barclay
Scottish patients stuck on waiting lists could be offered care in England
Ian Doctor next to his poster at the recent Brighton show.
Fife-raised alcoholic is 'poster man' of addicts exhibition at Edinburgh Festival
Barbara-Ann MacKay, Audrey Anderson and Sarah-Jane Shellard will take part in this year's MoonWalk having all survived breast cancer.
Arbroath family on how they beat breast cancer together
Nairn Thomson.
Dundee musician launches new festival to raise cash for mental health charity
Professor Chim Lang with his two schnauzer dogs Bella and Bowie. Image: Alan Richardson
Learn from the daily health habits of top Dundee heart expert Professor Chim Lang
Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy
Hospital ward closed in Fife after unannounced inspection
Ian and Lilian Sloan feel "shafted" after discovering they cannot get an NHS dentist in Fife
Fife couple 'shafted' in search for an NHS dentist as every practice closes lists

Conversation