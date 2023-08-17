Predatory Dundee taxi driver jailed for sex attacks on young passengers

A rapist taxi driver who preyed on two teenage passengers has been jailed.

Saifal Zaveri, 42, attacked a 17-year-old student after picking her up as a fare from outside her home in Dundee.

The married father-of-three, who has a previous conviction for stalking, also molested a 16-year-old passenger during a journey from Dundee to Monifieth.

Zaveri, of Mayfield Grove, Dundee, denied charges of rape and sexual assault but was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in June.

Appearing for sentencing at Glasgow High Court, Zaveri’s actions were described as “opportunistic and predatory.”

Zaveri, who quit as director of Abertay Cabs in April 2021, continues to maintain his innocence, the court heard.

The former newsagent was handed an extended 11-year sentence and will serve eight years behind bars.

The former shopkeeper was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Still a threat to public

Lord Fairley told him: “You were convicted by a jury of charges of serious sexual assaults on your passengers of your licensed taxi.

”Both of the complainers were teenagers at the time.”

He said: “Your offending was in each case opportunistic and predatory.

”The seriousness of these crimes was aggravated by a breach of trust.”

The judge paid tribute to the “great courage” shown by both victims, who gave evidence during the trial.

“I was not at all surprised that the jury was satisfied of your guilt beyond reasonable doubt,” he said.

“I have read their victim statements and it is quite clear your actions have had a devastating effect on them.”

Lord Fairley noted Zaveri’s 2017 conviction for stalking a woman in Dundee.

“In common with these latest crimes, that offence was committed against a young woman who was a teenager, when you were 36 years old.”

Zaveri’s defence advocate Kris Gilmartin, said his client had urged his client to seek a community-based sentence but the judge said: “Your instructions to seek a non-custodial sentence are wildly unrealistic and reflects a troubling lack of insight on your part.

“Social workers observe that there is evidence you will continue to commit sexual offences against young women if you get the opportunity to do so.”

Anguished family

Mr Gilmarton confirmed his client still denied the attacks.

“However, he has since come to terms with the decision of the jury.

“He is remorseful of his conduct, being involved in sexual activity with a much younger woman.”

His client’s time on remand had caused financial hardship and anguish for his family, Mr Gilmartin said.

Zaveri showed no emotion as he was sentenced and waved to members of his family in the public gallery, some of whom were in tears.

His face crumpled as he was led out of their sightline.

Rape survivor – ‘I was so scared’

The trial heard how Zaveri carried out an oral rape attack on the older girl in August 2021, after agreeing to drive her to residential accommodation in Dundee.

The woman, now 19, told jurors Zaveri drove her to her destination but then turned the car around and stopped in a lay-by.

She said: “I was so scared. I just remember him going on about sexual things.”

The woman, who cannot be named, said: “First of all, he was saying I was good looking and then he went to kissing me.

”I had a top on with a zip down the front and he unzipped it.”

She told the court she did not want any of it to happen.

His actions were carried out quite aggressively, she said.

Zaveri then exposed himself, grabbed the student’s head and pushed her towards his groin.

After the rape, “he said that it was good,” said the woman.

Rapist – ‘I let my family down’

Zaveri touched the younger girl on the thigh and subjected her to a penetrative assault as she sat in the front seat of his cab on March 1 2020.

He claimed nothing had happened with the teenager, who he said had got into his taxi with a friend.

Zaveri, who had a newsagents on Reform Street, Dundee, until 2018, admitted there was sexual activity with the older girl but claimed it was consensual.

He told the court: “I let my family down.”

Zaveri was found guilty of sexually assaulting the 16-year-old and sexually assaulting and raping the 17-year-old.

During a police investigation, it was discovered CCTV fitted inside the taxi had failed to record anything for months before the attacks.

