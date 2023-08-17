Dundee golden girl Eilish McColgan withdraws from World Athletics Championships

Dundee’s golden girl, Eilish McColgan, has been forced to withdraw from the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The Commonwealth Games champion faced a race against time to be fit for the biggest track and field event of the year after picking up a knee injury in the spring, which forced her to miss a highly-anticipated debut in the London Marathon.

McColgan still expects to run this season but won’t be lining up in Hungary.

Sadly, I've made the hard decision to miss this year's World Championships in Budapest. 😢 We always knew it was going to be tight to make it to the start line, having carried a knee injury since April. pic.twitter.com/iLjjhiVpIa — Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) August 17, 2023

