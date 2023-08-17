Dundee golden girl Eilish McColgan withdraws from World Athletics Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Other sports

Dundee golden girl Eilish McColgan withdraws from World Athletics Championships

The 30-year-old is on the comeback trail from a knee injury.

By Eric Nicolson
Eilish McColgan won't be representing GB in the World Championships.
Eilish McColgan won't be representing GB in the World Championships. Image: AP

Dundee’s golden girl, Eilish McColgan, has been forced to withdraw from the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The Commonwealth Games champion faced a race against time to be fit for the biggest track and field event of the year after picking up a knee injury in the spring, which forced her to miss a highly-anticipated debut in the London Marathon.

McColgan still expects to run this season but won’t be lining up in Hungary.

She confirmed on Twitter: “Sadly, I’ve made the hard decision to miss this year’s World Championships in Budapest.

“We always knew it was going to be tight to make it to the start line, having carried a knee injury since April.

“We tried everything we could to be ready for this weekend, but ran out of time to get back into spikes.

“Hopeful I’ll be able to showcase my fitness on the roads this autumn. Thank you as always for the support!

“Looking forward to cheering the GB team on.”

