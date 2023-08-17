Carnoustie golfer smashes his own course record with a 56

If you thought Bryson DeChambeau’s 58 at LIV Golf Greenbrier was impressive, then keep reading.

There was some PlayStation golf played on the Burnside course at Carnoustie on Wednesday as member Scott Mann shot a 12-under-par 56.

The scratch golfer held the previous course record of 60 but has now set a new target that looks almost impossible to beat.

Mann, a local member of the Par 68 course, wasted no time making a dent on the scorecard, going out in five-under-par 28.

Scintillating finish

To start the bogey-free round, Mann took advantage of the driveable first hole to card his first of ten birdies.

The fifth hole is reminiscent of the penultimate hole of TPC Sawgrass, and Mann carded his first two for the day before another birdie followed straight after.

It only took Mann five shots to seal his front nine with a birdie three and birdie two wrapping up holes eight and nine in style.

The Scot had set up a tilt at going close to his own best effort, but he blew it out of the water with a scintillating finish.

Mann played the opening three par fours on the back nine in just eight strokes, as an eagle on 11 had birdies either side of it.

By this point, he had already bettered his course record, and a par finish would seal a 59, but it was turning out to be one of those days.

Birdies at 15, 16, and 18 brought Mann back in for a round of 56 on the course, which measured 5,943 yards from the white tees.

Mann was playing a four-ball at his home club, and keeping him company was fellow member Neil Moncur.

The scratch golfer, who won The Carnoustie Golf Links Match Play Championship in 2021, took to Twitter after the record-breaking round.

He said: “12-under-par 56 on the Par 68, course rating 69.5, Burnside Course at Carnoustie for Scott Mann this evening.

“It was a pleasure to watch.”