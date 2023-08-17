Carnoustie golfer smashes his own course record with a 56

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Carnoustie golfer smashes his own course record with a 56

Scott Mann held the previous course record of 60 but has now set a new target that looks almost impossible to beat.

By John Turnbull
Scott Mann pictured after finishing record-breaking round. Image: Neil Moncur.
Scott Mann pictured after finishing record-breaking round. Image: Neil Moncur.

If you thought Bryson DeChambeau’s 58 at LIV Golf Greenbrier was impressive, then keep reading.

There was some PlayStation golf played on the Burnside course at Carnoustie on Wednesday as member Scott Mann shot a 12-under-par 56.

The scratch golfer held the previous course record of 60 but has now set a new target that looks almost impossible to beat.

Mann, a local member of the Par 68 course, wasted no time making a dent on the scorecard, going out in five-under-par 28.

Scintillating finish

To start the bogey-free round, Mann took advantage of the driveable first hole to card his first of ten birdies.

The fifth hole is reminiscent of the penultimate hole of TPC Sawgrass, and Mann carded his first two for the day before another birdie followed straight after.

It only took Mann five shots to seal his front nine with a birdie three and birdie two wrapping up holes eight and nine in style.

The Scot had set up a tilt at going close to his own best effort, but he blew it out of the water with a scintillating finish.

Mann played the opening three par fours on the back nine in just eight strokes, as an eagle on 11 had birdies either side of it.

By this point, he had already bettered his course record, and a par finish would seal a 59, but it was turning out to be one of those days.

Birdies at 15, 16, and 18 brought Mann back in for a round of 56 on the course, which measured 5,943 yards from the white tees.

Mann was playing a four-ball at his home club, and keeping him company was fellow member Neil Moncur.

The scratch golfer, who won The Carnoustie Golf Links Match Play Championship in 2021, took to Twitter after the record-breaking round.

He said: “12-under-par 56 on the Par 68, course rating 69.5, Burnside Course at Carnoustie for Scott Mann this evening.

“It was a pleasure to watch.”

