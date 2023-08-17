Bid to reduce empty shops in Dundee with rates relief crackdown

A move to reduce the number of empty businesses in Dundee could see rates relief for long-term empty properties end.

Dundee City Council is considering a new policy which would end business rates discounts for buildings which have been empty for six months.

More than 500 properties would be affected by the move, bringing in around £1.5 million. This included 90 council-owned properties.

It is hoped removing the discount will encourage owners of empty shops and restaurants to find new tenants.

Steven Rome, the council’s convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure, said: “This change will help to encourage owners to actively find a use for non-domestic buildings which are currently empty.

“This is part of a series of actions we are taking to boost the local economy by enhancing the city and attract more businesses and customers.”

What’s changing?

Currently owners of non-domestic buildings receive a 50% discount on business rates for the first three months it is empty.

It then drops to 10% for an unlimited amount of time.

This was set by the Scottish Government but has now been devolved to councils.

If the new policy is agreed by Dundee City Council, owners of empty properties will pay no business rates for six months but afterwards will receive no discount at all.

Empty properties have plagued Dundee in recent years, particularly in the city centre, as shown by The Courier’s high street tracker.

In the DD1 area, which takes in Dundee city centre, there are 299 empty businesses.

There are 101 in DD2, 64 in DD3, 70 in DD4 and 26 in DD5, which includes Broughty Ferry.

The policy will be considered by the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee on Monday.

Mr Rome added: “If approved, these proposals will not come in until April 2024.

“We will make sure that owners and businesses are contacted so that they know that these changes will take place and how they will affect them.”