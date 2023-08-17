Bid to reduce empty shops in Dundee with rates relief crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bid to reduce empty shops in Dundee with rates relief crackdown

Rate relief for empty businesses would end after six months if the new policy is approved

By Liam Rutherford
Dundee City Centre - High Street, Nethergate
Dundee City Centre - High Street, Nethergate

A move to reduce the number of empty businesses in Dundee could see rates relief for long-term empty properties end.

Dundee City Council is considering a new policy which would end business rates discounts for buildings which have been empty for six months.

More than 500 properties would be affected by the move, bringing in around £1.5 million. This included 90 council-owned properties.

It is hoped removing the discount will encourage owners of empty shops and restaurants to find new tenants.

New restriction will aim to fill empty properties across city. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Steven Rome, the council’s convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure, said: “This change will help to encourage owners to actively find a use for non-domestic buildings which are currently empty.

“This is part of a series of actions we are taking to boost the local economy by enhancing the city and attract more businesses and customers.”

What’s changing?

Currently owners of non-domestic buildings receive a 50% discount on business rates for the first three months it is empty.

It then drops to 10% for an unlimited amount of time.

This was set by the Scottish Government but has now been devolved to councils.

If the new policy is agreed by Dundee City Council, owners of empty properties will pay no business rates for six months but afterwards will receive no discount at all.

Councillor Steven Rome.

Empty properties have plagued Dundee in recent years, particularly in the city centre, as shown by The Courier’s high street tracker.

In the DD1 area, which takes in Dundee city centre, there are 299 empty businesses.

There are 101 in DD2, 64 in DD3, 70 in DD4 and 26 in DD5, which includes Broughty Ferry.

The policy will be considered by the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee on Monday.

Mr Rome added: “If approved, these proposals will not come in until April 2024.

“We will make sure that owners and businesses are contacted so that they know that these changes will take place and how they will affect them.”

