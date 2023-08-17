Some Dundee school staff vote for two-day strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Some Dundee school staff vote for two-day strike

Cleaning, janitorial, catering and pupil support services - who are members of the GMB union - have rejected the latest pay offer.

By Neil Henderson
GMB Union flag. Schools across Dundee facing further disruption after GMB members voted to strike.
GMB members have voted to strike. Image Adam Vaughn/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Some support staff in Dundee schools have voted to strike for two days in September.

Members of the GMB union have rejected their latest pay offer.

They are now warning of potential disruption on September 13 and 14, unless a deal can be reached before then.

The impact on Dundee schools is unclear, with members of other unions yet to confirm their intentions.

But it could mean more chaos for pupils and parents, who have already faced disruption due to strikes involving teachers and support staff in recent months.

Two days of strike action planned at Dundee schools

GMB says it cannot confirm how many members in Dundee are involved, but says staff work in catering, cleaning, pupil support, administration and janitorial services.

Teachers are not part of the planned action.

It comes after a ballot saw 94% of members across the country reject a council pay offer – made through umbrella body Cosla – of 5.5%.

GMB claims the offer would mean the lowest-paid Scottish workers are getting less of a pay rise than their equivalents in England and Wales.

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser for public services, says talks next Friday will be the last chance to avert the strikes.

GMB Scotland's senior organiser for public services, Keir Greenaway.
GMB Scotland’s senior organiser for public services, Keir Greenaway. Image: PA

He said: “The latest figures show that, despite rising wages, pay is still being outstripped by inflation.

“The pay offer to council workers does not come close to matching the surging cost of living and one that is worth less with every month that passes.

“Scotland stands on the shoulders of our local authority workers and the value of their work must be reflected in their salaries.”

The Courier has contacted Dundee City Council to ask how the strikes will impact on schools.

Cosla has also been contacted for comment.

More from Dundee

The Last Tram pub in Lochee
Another Dundee pub told to pay Sky £10k in damages over illegal football games
Broughty Ferry RNLI rescue stricken vessel
Boat rescued after going missing on journey to Broughty Ferry
Mains Church, now being sold as a flat
Rare chance to live inside 1800s Dundee church as flat goes up for sale
Elders Court multi in Lochee
Dundee sparkies bussed to jobs at multi by security staff after 'threats from residents'
Dundee City Centre - High Street, Nethergate
Bid to reduce empty shops in Dundee with rates relief crackdown
Former taxi driver Saifal Zaveri was jailed for sex attacks on two teenage passengers.
Predatory Dundee taxi driver jailed for sex attacks on young passengers
A portrait of Arthur Morris.
Arthur Morris: Former Ninewells plastic surgeon and BMA Scotland chairman dies
CR0044329, Cheryl Peebles, Dundee, DC Thomson staff who are taking part in the Dundee Kiltwalk to raise money for Help for Kids. Picture shows; the Pavement Pounders group, with Stacey Wallace, Help For Kids Charity Manager in the centre. Tuesday 15th August, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
DC Thomson's Dundee Kiltwalk team will walk 20 miles for our Help For Kids…
Scott Ross at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Engineer jailed for 'act of unacceptable savagery' on epileptic man outside Dundee bar
Eduard Stanciu (right) arrives at court with former co-accused Cristina Gaica.
Dundee pimp who scammed thousands from government weeps as he is jailed