Perthshire wildlife park given consent for 40-pitch wild camping area

A Perthshire wildlife park has been given planning permission to install a 40-pitch wild camping area.

The permanent facility will be established at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park, near Comrie.

It follows the success of a temporary site set up by owners Alexa Reid and her partner Rob Matthews after they took over the attraction last May.

Their application to Perth and Kinross Council said the camping area would “exploit a new market which has proven to be a valuable addition to the wider area, and the rural business in question.”

The two-hectare camping site will be used all-year round, and includes provision for 40 parking spaces.

No motorhomes allowed on wild camping area

The council granted planning consent on condition that the site will be limited to tents, with no motorhomes allowed.

The decision report said: “If the applicant intends to allow motorhomes, then certain distancing between pitches would be required to meet the standard model conditions that would be stipulated on a site licence which would be required by the applicant.

“In this case the use will be restricted by condition to camping only.

“The applicant should be mindful of noise that may be generating by the users of the site.”

New ideas at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park

The scheme includes a composting toilet for campsite users.

Existing washrooms in the café block would also be made available to campers.

Last year, the couple launched the park’s first walk-through, the Australia zone, containing emus, wallabies and a potoroo.