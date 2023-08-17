Perthshire wildlife park given consent for 40-pitch wild camping area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire wildlife park given consent for 40-pitch wild camping area

The council says no motorhomes will be allowed on the site at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park.

By Stephen Eighteen
The Australia zone at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park, near Comrie.
The Australia zone at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson.

A Perthshire wildlife park has been given planning permission to install a 40-pitch wild camping area.

The permanent facility will be established at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park, near Comrie.

It follows the success of a temporary site set up by owners Alexa Reid and her partner Rob Matthews after they took over the attraction last May.

Their application to Perth and Kinross Council said the camping area would “exploit a new market which has proven to be a valuable addition to the wider area, and the rural business in question.”

The two-hectare camping site will be used all-year round, and includes provision for 40 parking spaces.

No motorhomes allowed on wild camping area

The council granted planning consent on condition that the site will be limited to tents, with no motorhomes allowed.

The decision report said: “If the applicant intends to allow motorhomes, then certain distancing between pitches would be required to meet the standard model conditions that would be stipulated on a site licence which would be required by the applicant.

“In this case the use will be restricted by condition to camping only.

“The applicant should be mindful of noise that may be generating by the users of the site.”

New ideas at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park

The scheme includes a composting toilet for campsite users.

Existing washrooms in the café block would also be made available to campers.

Last year, the couple launched the park’s first walk-through, the Australia zone, containing emus, wallabies and a potoroo.

