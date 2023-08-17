Former Michelin Athletic Club building on sale for £400k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Michelin Athletic Club building on sale for £400k

The Dundee building was used for several decades by the tyre factory's workers and their families.

By Gavin Harper
Baldovie House, the former Michelin Clubbie, is up for sale. Image: Westport Property
Baldovie House, the former Michelin Clubbie, is up for sale. Image: Westport Property

The former Michelin Clubbie building in Dundee – which until earlier this year housed a number of charities – is on sale.

Michelin Athletic Club was a building adjacent to the main tyre manufacturing site for workers and their families.

It was one of several former Michelin buildings now owned by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP), following the factory closure in 2020.

The bar area within the former Michelin Athletic Club. Image: Westport Porperty

Last year the Baldovie House lease was taken on by social enterprise The Circle. It rented out spaces to several charities.

But The Circle was forced to quit Baldovie House earlier this year.

At the time, the group’s founder Kirsty Thomson said the building required more repair work than was first apparent.

Now, the 6,964 sq ft building is being marketed for sale by Westport Property for offers over £400,000.

Michelin Athletic Club building for sale

The original two-storey house dates back as far as 1898 and is category C-listed.

It features an entrance foyer, living room, kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The sales brochure said: “The building was extended in 1976 by Michelin for use as a recreational and social club.

“The more modern extension provides two large function rooms with ancillary office and storage accommodation.

“The premises are located in a prominent corner position at the junction of Drumgieth Road, Baldovie Road and Kellas Road.

Inside the former Michelin recreation club at Baldovie House. Image: Westport Property.

It adds the property would be suitable for residential or commercial uses, subject to planning.

Interested parties are urged to get in contact with the agents soon.

“To ensure notification of a future closing date for offers please, note your interest in the property to the agents,” the brochure states.

MSIP ‘limitations’ with building

MSIP chief executive Greig Coull explained the decision to sell the premises.

He said: “We have considered various options for Baldovie House since our tenant vacated this space earlier this year.

Greig Coull, chief executive of Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

“As it is a listed building, there are limitations to what we can do to incorporate it into the wider MSIP offer.

“For that reason, we have decided to explore alternative uses for the building to ensure that it can be used to its full potential.”

