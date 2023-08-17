Former Michelin Athletic Club building on sale for £400k

The former Michelin Clubbie building in Dundee – which until earlier this year housed a number of charities – is on sale.

Michelin Athletic Club was a building adjacent to the main tyre manufacturing site for workers and their families.

It was one of several former Michelin buildings now owned by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP), following the factory closure in 2020.

Last year the Baldovie House lease was taken on by social enterprise The Circle. It rented out spaces to several charities.

But The Circle was forced to quit Baldovie House earlier this year.

At the time, the group’s founder Kirsty Thomson said the building required more repair work than was first apparent.

Now, the 6,964 sq ft building is being marketed for sale by Westport Property for offers over £400,000.

Michelin Athletic Club building for sale

The original two-storey house dates back as far as 1898 and is category C-listed.

It features an entrance foyer, living room, kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The sales brochure said: “The building was extended in 1976 by Michelin for use as a recreational and social club.

“The more modern extension provides two large function rooms with ancillary office and storage accommodation.

“The premises are located in a prominent corner position at the junction of Drumgieth Road, Baldovie Road and Kellas Road.

It adds the property would be suitable for residential or commercial uses, subject to planning.

Interested parties are urged to get in contact with the agents soon.

“To ensure notification of a future closing date for offers please, note your interest in the property to the agents,” the brochure states.

MSIP ‘limitations’ with building

MSIP chief executive Greig Coull explained the decision to sell the premises.

He said: “We have considered various options for Baldovie House since our tenant vacated this space earlier this year.

“As it is a listed building, there are limitations to what we can do to incorporate it into the wider MSIP offer.

“For that reason, we have decided to explore alternative uses for the building to ensure that it can be used to its full potential.”