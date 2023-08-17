Dundee sparkies bussed to jobs at multi by security staff after ‘threats from residents’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee sparkies bussed to jobs at multi by security staff after ‘threats from residents’

Electricians walked off a job site earlier this month after an incident at Elders Court.

By James Simpson
Elders Court multi in Lochee
Elders Court multi in Lochee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Electricians are being bussed to jobs at a Dundee multi by security staff amid claims they have faced threats from residents.

Tradespeople walked off a job at Elders Court in Lochee earlier this month, after one was reportedly threatened with violence by someone living in the block.

It was one in a series of incidents that led to the council workers downing tools.

Now security has been ramped up to allow the electricians to return to the flats.

George Ramsay, industrial officer for the Unite union – which represents several of the workers – says the sparkies will return to Elders Court next week with the new measures in place.

Union hits out at ‘sad state of affairs’

He said: “Unite electricians walked off this site due to the aggressive behaviour of some tenants, which included threats of violence.

“We have been in talks with management and have agreed a way forward to return to the site.

“This includes full-time site management.

“Our members are to be bussed to the site by a security firm and protection is being provided around the site facilities.

“It is a pretty sad state of affairs.

George Ramsay of Unite

“Unite will, however, protect our members from any hazards at a workplace and we will not standby or tolerate workers being threatened.

“Dundee City Council management have recognised the problems at these high-rise buildings and in co-operation with ourselves we have a return next week arranged to the site.”

A source told The Courier workers felt it was the “final straw” after an incident earlier this month, during which a resident allegedly complained about the noise being made.

Council ‘aware’ of incident involving electricians at Elders Court

They said: “These workers are going in to carry out improvements at the multi and it’s not acceptable that they don’t feel safe.

“The incident in question wasn’t happening during anti-social working hours, either.

“I don’t blame the workers for walking off the job.”

A spokesman confirmed Dundee City Council is “aware of an incident occurring at Elders Court” and says it is being investigated by police.

He added: “We have currently paused maintenance at the location and are in the process of reviewing additional security measures for this kind of work.”

More from Dundee

Broughty Ferry RNLI rescue stricken vessel
Boat rescued after going missing on journey to Broughty Ferry
Mains Church, now being sold as a flat
Rare chance to live inside 1800s Dundee church as flat goes up for sale
GMB Union flag. Schools across Dundee facing further disruption after GMB members voted to strike.
Some Dundee school staff vote for two-day strike
Dundee City Centre - High Street, Nethergate
Bid to reduce empty shops in Dundee with rates relief crackdown
Former taxi driver Saifal Zaveri was jailed for sex attacks on two teenage passengers.
Predatory Dundee taxi driver jailed for sex attacks on young passengers
A portrait of Arthur Morris.
Arthur Morris: Former Ninewells plastic surgeon and BMA Scotland chairman dies
CR0044329, Cheryl Peebles, Dundee, DC Thomson staff who are taking part in the Dundee Kiltwalk to raise money for Help for Kids. Picture shows; the Pavement Pounders group, with Stacey Wallace, Help For Kids Charity Manager in the centre. Tuesday 15th August, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
DC Thomson's Dundee Kiltwalk team will walk 20 miles for our Help For Kids…
Scott Ross at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Engineer jailed for 'act of unacceptable savagery' on epileptic man outside Dundee bar
Eduard Stanciu (right) arrives at court with former co-accused Cristina Gaica.
Dundee pimp who scammed thousands from government weeps as he is jailed
The fire at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate.
Firefighters tackle 'huge' blaze at Dundee industrial estate as police launch probe