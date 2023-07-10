Drink and drug-fuelled teenager rolled car after 90mph Angus police chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Drink and drug-fuelled teenager rolled car after 90mph Angus police chase

Caitlyn Connoll, from Kirriemuir, did not have a licence, insurance or MOT and neither her nor her passenger were wearing seatbelts.

By Ross Gardiner
Drink and drug driver Caitlyn Connell appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Image: DCT Media

A Kirriemuir teenager rolled a car while drunk and high on cannabis after a 90mph police chase in darkness.

Neither Caitlyn Connoll or her 17-year-old passenger were seriously injured when she crashed at around 2.30am on September 10 last year.

Connoll had no licence, insurance or test certificate.

Both her and her passenger’s seatbelts were buckled around the back of their seats.

When her blood was taken at Ninewells six hours after the crash, she was found to still be over the drink-drive limit.

Now 20, Connoll has been banned from the road and will be sentenced next month after reports are prepared.

Police alerted

Connoll previously wrote into Forfar Sheriff Court pleading guilty to seven separate driving offences dating back to the night last autumn.

She appeared in the dock after her personal presence was requested so she could be disqualified.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said: “Events took place from 2.25am.

“Police had received information regarding a black Fiat Punto being driven by a person who appeared to be under the influence of something.

“After a brief area search, police traced the vehicle at Reform Street in Kirriemuir.”

Officers used blue lights and their siren to try and stop Connoll’s vehicle but she continued driving.

Mr Harding added: “The driver, the accused, accelerated while still within the 20mph area – there’s an approximation to between 40mph and 50mph.”

Chase continues

As Connoll left Kirriemuir onto the B957, she reached speeds between 80mph and 90mph and was briefly lost to the police’s sight.

However, she failed to negotiate a bend near the junction with the A926.

She came off the road, colliding with a stone wall and a hedgerow.

Connoll careered back onto the road, rolling briefly onto the car’s side before coming to rest upright again.

Airbags were deployed and the windscreen, among other parts of the car, suffered extensive damage.

Caitlyn Connoll.
Image: DC Thomson

Both Connoll and her 17-year-old passenger were assisted from the vehicle.

“The accused admitted having been drinking earlier that night,” Mr Harding said.

“Upon examination, neither had been wearing seatbelts at the time.”

At the scene, she failed both a breath test and drug swipe.

Connoll was taken to West Bell Street police HQ and then Ninewells.

When her blood was taken at 8.25am that morning, six hours after police began pursuing her, she provided a reading still above the legal limit.

In court

Connoll, of Park Terrace in Kirriemuir, previously admitted driving without a seatbelt, a licence, insurance or a test certificate.

She also pled guilty to driving dangerously, and with excess alcohol (73/ 50mgs) and a THC reading of 2.8mics per litre of blood – above the limit of two mics.

Sheriff Eric Brown disqualified her on an interim basis and deferred sentencing until August 17 for reports.

