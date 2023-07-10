Drink and drug-fuelled teenager rolled car after 90mph Angus police chase

A Kirriemuir teenager rolled a car while drunk and high on cannabis after a 90mph police chase in darkness.

Neither Caitlyn Connoll or her 17-year-old passenger were seriously injured when she crashed at around 2.30am on September 10 last year.

Connoll had no licence, insurance or test certificate.

Both her and her passenger’s seatbelts were buckled around the back of their seats.

When her blood was taken at Ninewells six hours after the crash, she was found to still be over the drink-drive limit.

Now 20, Connoll has been banned from the road and will be sentenced next month after reports are prepared.

Police alerted

Connoll previously wrote into Forfar Sheriff Court pleading guilty to seven separate driving offences dating back to the night last autumn.

She appeared in the dock after her personal presence was requested so she could be disqualified.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said: “Events took place from 2.25am.

“Police had received information regarding a black Fiat Punto being driven by a person who appeared to be under the influence of something.

“After a brief area search, police traced the vehicle at Reform Street in Kirriemuir.”

Officers used blue lights and their siren to try and stop Connoll’s vehicle but she continued driving.

Mr Harding added: “The driver, the accused, accelerated while still within the 20mph area – there’s an approximation to between 40mph and 50mph.”

Chase continues

As Connoll left Kirriemuir onto the B957, she reached speeds between 80mph and 90mph and was briefly lost to the police’s sight.

However, she failed to negotiate a bend near the junction with the A926.

She came off the road, colliding with a stone wall and a hedgerow.

Connoll careered back onto the road, rolling briefly onto the car’s side before coming to rest upright again.

Airbags were deployed and the windscreen, among other parts of the car, suffered extensive damage.

Both Connoll and her 17-year-old passenger were assisted from the vehicle.

“The accused admitted having been drinking earlier that night,” Mr Harding said.

“Upon examination, neither had been wearing seatbelts at the time.”

At the scene, she failed both a breath test and drug swipe.

Connoll was taken to West Bell Street police HQ and then Ninewells.

When her blood was taken at 8.25am that morning, six hours after police began pursuing her, she provided a reading still above the legal limit.

In court

Connoll, of Park Terrace in Kirriemuir, previously admitted driving without a seatbelt, a licence, insurance or a test certificate.

She also pled guilty to driving dangerously, and with excess alcohol (73/ 50mgs) and a THC reading of 2.8mics per litre of blood – above the limit of two mics.

Sheriff Eric Brown disqualified her on an interim basis and deferred sentencing until August 17 for reports.

