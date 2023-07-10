Concern growing for missing Fife woman, 21, who may be in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Concern growing for missing Fife woman, 21, who may be in Perthshire

Police are appealing for help to trace Lauren Hamilton who has been missing from home since 7pm on Sunday

By Lindsey Hamilton
Lauren Hamilton. Image: Police Scotland
Lauren Hamilton. Image: Police Scotland

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 21-year-old woman.

Lauren Hamilton from Dunfermline, was last seen in the Clackmannan area around 7,20pm on Sunday.

She is currently travelling in her car and it is thought she could be in the Perthshire area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Tayside are appealing for help to trace Lauren Hamilton, who has been reported missing.

Lauren could be in the Perthshire area

“Lauren’s current whereabouts are unknown and her family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for her.

“She was last seen in the Clackmannan area at about 7.20pm hours on Sunday. She is currently travelling in her red and black Ford Fiesta registration J30 LVH and may be in the Perthshire area.”

Lauren is described as  five feet five inches tall, medium to heavy build with long brown hair.

She has tattoos on her hands and neck and is likely to be wearing black leggings.

Inspector Hughes from Stirling Police station says “Lauren has been missing for a number of hours now.

Police out looking

“This is completely out of character for her and her family and friends are understandably worried.

“We have a number of police resources out looking for Lauren and I am now looking for the assistance from members of the public.”

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 or using the Contact Us form on the Police Scotland website www.scotland.police.uk/secureforms/contact/

They can also report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

