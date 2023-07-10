Concern growing for missing Fife woman, 21, who may be in Perthshire

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 21-year-old woman.

Lauren Hamilton from Dunfermline, was last seen in the Clackmannan area around 7,20pm on Sunday.

She is currently travelling in her car and it is thought she could be in the Perthshire area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Tayside are appealing for help to trace Lauren Hamilton, who has been reported missing.

“Lauren’s current whereabouts are unknown and her family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for her.

“She was last seen in the Clackmannan area at about 7.20pm hours on Sunday. She is currently travelling in her red and black Ford Fiesta registration J30 LVH and may be in the Perthshire area.”

Lauren is described as five feet five inches tall, medium to heavy build with long brown hair.

She has tattoos on her hands and neck and is likely to be wearing black leggings.

Inspector Hughes from Stirling Police station says “Lauren has been missing for a number of hours now.

“This is completely out of character for her and her family and friends are understandably worried.

“We have a number of police resources out looking for Lauren and I am now looking for the assistance from members of the public.”

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 or using the Contact Us form on the Police Scotland website www.scotland.police.uk/secureforms/contact/

They can also report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.