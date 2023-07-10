Graham Carey can be St Johnstone ‘difference-maker’ says boss

Steven MacLean has vowed to help Graham Carey become a ‘difference-maker’ for St Johnstone this season.

With his cultured left foot, Carey is capable of producing moments of magic, as evidenced by his stunning strike in last week’s friendly with Dunfermline.

The wide man’s goal was the icing on the cake of his lively all-round performance.

And Saints boss MacLean has vowed to give Carey licence to use his deadliest weapon in areas of the pitch it can inflict the most damage. .

The Perth gaffer said: “Carey does some fantastic things, so hopefully he’s got goals in him like that (at East End Park).

🎥The goals from last night's 1-1 draw with St Johnstone. pic.twitter.com/rKLKFsGsvY — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) July 5, 2023

“I think [he will] if I get him enjoying his football and get him playing on that front foot, playing high, being effective and affecting games.

“I think if you look at the last six games [of last season], going back to them, I think you could see how he can be that difference-maker.

“He’s got really good quality, he finds a pass or a strike at goal. He will be wanting more goals and obviously I would like him to get more goals.”

East Fife clash

MacLean’s side are set to face East Fife in friendly action on Tuesday night at MGM Timber Bayview.

Kicking off at 7:45pm, it will be Saints’ final pre-season clash before the Viaplay Cup group stage gets underway on Saturday, away to Stenhousemuir.

Dan Phillips, Max Kucheriavyi and James Brown, all of whom missed out on last week’s Dunfermline contest, have returned to training and could take part in Tuesday’s warm-up in Methil.