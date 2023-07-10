Graham Carey can be St Johnstone ‘difference-maker’ says boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Carey can be St Johnstone ‘difference-maker’ says boss

Steven MacLean wants Carey to play higher up the park.

By Sean Hamilton
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
Graham Carey will be empowered to attack by St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean. Image: SNS

Steven MacLean has vowed to help Graham Carey become a ‘difference-maker’ for St Johnstone this season.

With his cultured left foot, Carey is capable of producing moments of magic, as evidenced by his stunning strike in last week’s friendly with Dunfermline.

The wide man’s goal was the icing on the cake of his lively all-round performance.

And Saints boss MacLean has vowed to give Carey licence to use his deadliest weapon in areas of the pitch it can inflict the most damage. .

The Perth gaffer said: “Carey does some fantastic things, so hopefully he’s got goals in him like that (at East End Park).

“I think [he will] if I get him enjoying his football and get him playing on that front foot, playing high, being effective and affecting games.

“I think if you look at the last six games [of last season], going back to them, I think you could see how he can be that difference-maker.

“He’s got really good quality, he finds a pass or a strike at goal. He will be wanting more goals and obviously I would like him to get more goals.”

East Fife clash

MacLean’s side are set to face East Fife in friendly action on Tuesday night at MGM Timber Bayview.

Kicking off at 7:45pm, it will be Saints’ final pre-season clash before the Viaplay Cup group stage gets underway on Saturday, away to Stenhousemuir.

Dan Phillips, Max Kucheriavyi and James Brown, all of whom missed out on last week’s Dunfermline contest, have returned to training and could take part in Tuesday’s warm-up in Methil.

