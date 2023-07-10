EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Luke McCowan on ’48-yard’ wonder strike against Fleetwood as he reveals cheeky Charlie Adam message

It may only have been a friendly but Luke McCowan says his wonder strike to defeat Fleetwood Town was the best goal he’s ever scored.

And he revealed barely hours had passed before the master of the long, long range goal had been in touch with a cheeky message.

McCowan’s former Dundee team-mate Charlie Adam scored from his own half for Stoke away to Chelsea, lobbing their superstar goalkeeper Thibault Courtois in the process.

The Waterford Regional Sports Centre may not be Stamford Bridge and a pre-season friendly may not have been the Premier League.

However, that’s not stopping McCowan enjoying the moment.

He exclusively told Courier Sport: “That’s the best goal I’ve scored. It’s not the biggest goal I’ve scored in terms of importance because it was in a friendly.

“I’ve scored more important goals but that was one to remember.

“By Saturday night I already had Charlie message saying ‘aye, you can do it in a pre-season friendly, I did it at Stamford Bridge!’

“I’m like ‘thanks Charlie, rub it in!’ He’s saying he did it against Courtois…

“It’s good that he’s watching though.”

‘Slightest of glances’

With Saturday’s match seemingly meandering to a draw after a competitive 80-or-so minutes, McCowan’s ‘brilliance’ as described by his manager made it three wins from three in pre-season.

After Fleetwood gave the ball away, the 25-year-old spotted the goalkeeper off his line and took his chance.

What a hit from Luke McCowan! 🚀 #thedee pic.twitter.com/3jo7U2Ydmp — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) July 8, 2023

It wasn’t purely an off-the-cuff moment, however.

“Somebody said at half-time about the goalkeeper. Their defence was playing a high line so the goalkeeper was playing as a sweeper,” McCowan explained.

“When I got the ball I knew there wasn’t a lot on and I had the slightest of glances and the rest worked out for me.

“I didn’t actually see it go in, I thought when I hit it I hadn’t got enough on it.

“When I watched it back I felt a little bad for the keeper, to be honest, because he stumbled.”

So how far are we talking? Is it 40 yards? Maybe 45? Further?

We’ll let the man himself decide.

“48 yards sounds nice, doesn’t it? It’s a wee bit better than 45!” he joked.

‘Harsh on myself’

The victory made it two wins from two in Ireland after a 5-1 win over Bray Wanderers.

Next up is Arbroath on Wednesday night at Gayfield followed by Cove Rangers next weekend to complete the pre-season schedule.

And McCowan is keen to add more goal contributions ahead of the return of competitive action.

“It was good to end the trip with a goal and a win,” he added.

“I was being a bit harsh on myself after the Brechin and Bray games because I wasn’t coming up with as many goals and assists as I want.

“It’s only pre-season but you always want to be involved in the goals.

“I’m just happy I could finish a good trip off with a goal like that.”