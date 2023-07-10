EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Luke McCowan on ’48-yard’ wonder strike against Fleetwood as he reveals cheeky Charlie Adam message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Luke McCowan on ’48-yard’ wonder strike against Fleetwood as he reveals cheeky Charlie Adam message

Winger delighted to finish off Ireland trip with a goal to remember.

Luke McCowan
Luke McCowan salutes Dundee fans in Waterford after his strike against Fleetwood Town. Image: David Young.
By George Cran

It may only have been a friendly but Luke McCowan says his wonder strike to defeat Fleetwood Town was the best goal he’s ever scored.

And he revealed barely hours had passed before the master of the long, long range goal had been in touch with a cheeky message.

McCowan’s former Dundee team-mate Charlie Adam scored from his own half for Stoke away to Chelsea, lobbing their superstar goalkeeper Thibault Courtois in the process.

The Waterford Regional Sports Centre may not be Stamford Bridge and a pre-season friendly may not have been the Premier League.

Charlie Adam scores from his own half for Stoke City at Chelsea in 2015.
However, that’s not stopping McCowan enjoying the moment.

He exclusively told Courier Sport: “That’s the best goal I’ve scored. It’s not the biggest goal I’ve scored in terms of importance because it was in a friendly.

“I’ve scored more important goals but that was one to remember.

“By Saturday night I already had Charlie message saying ‘aye, you can do it in a pre-season friendly, I did it at Stamford Bridge!’

“I’m like ‘thanks Charlie, rub it in!’ He’s saying he did it against Courtois…

“It’s good that he’s watching though.”

‘Slightest of glances’

With Saturday’s match seemingly meandering to a draw after a competitive 80-or-so minutes, McCowan’s ‘brilliance’ as described by his manager made it three wins from three in pre-season.

After Fleetwood gave the ball away, the 25-year-old spotted the goalkeeper off his line and took his chance.

It wasn’t purely an off-the-cuff moment, however.

“Somebody said at half-time about the goalkeeper. Their defence was playing a high line so the goalkeeper was playing as a sweeper,” McCowan explained.

“When I got the ball I knew there wasn’t a lot on and I had the slightest of glances and the rest worked out for me.

“I didn’t actually see it go in, I thought when I hit it I hadn’t got enough on it.

“When I watched it back I felt a little bad for the keeper, to be honest, because he stumbled.”

Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's winner. Image: David Young.
So how far are we talking? Is it 40 yards? Maybe 45? Further?

We’ll let the man himself decide.

“48 yards sounds nice, doesn’t it? It’s a wee bit better than 45!” he joked.

‘Harsh on myself’

The victory made it two wins from two in Ireland after a 5-1 win over Bray Wanderers.

Next up is Arbroath on Wednesday night at Gayfield followed by Cove Rangers next weekend to complete the pre-season schedule.

Luke McCowan celebrates with Scott Tiffoney against Brechin. Image: SNS.
And McCowan is keen to add more goal contributions ahead of the return of competitive action.

“It was good to end the trip with a goal and a win,” he added.

“I was being a bit harsh on myself after the Brechin and Bray games because I wasn’t coming up with as many goals and assists as I want.

“It’s only pre-season but you always want to be involved in the goals.

“I’m just happy I could finish a good trip off with a goal like that.”

