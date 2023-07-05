Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out midfielder’s ‘game intelligence’ after four assists in Bray Wanderers win as he hails Owen Beck impact

Tony Docherty was full of praise for his Dundee side as they notched a second straight 5-1 win to kick off pre-season.

The Dark Blues are in Ireland to prepare for their return to the Premiership and took on Irish First Division side Bray Wanderers, just south of Dublin.

It was a commanding performance from Docherty’s men with the returning Zach Robinson bagging a first-half brace either side of fellow new signing Owen Beck’s strike.

The Liverpool loanee put on an impressive show full of energy and quality and delighted his new boss.

Second half changes would see Zak Rudden replace Robinson and grab two goals himself to finish off a fine start to life in Ireland.

Docherty, though, was keen to pick out the performance of Fin Robertson after the academy product laid on four assists.

“You’re always pleased to win, regardless of the opposition,” Docherty told Courier Sport in Ireland.

“I thought it was tough to start the game tonight but I thought we outworked them and outplayed them.

“To get five goals is great and to get your two strikers scoring as well is important. Both Zachs getting two goals each and Owen Beck was outstanding for 45 minutes.

“He showed the quality he’s got and I was really pleased with him.

“I was also really pleased with Fin Robertson – he got four assists in the five goals. His decision-making in that final third is a real talent, that was very good tonight.

“There were loads of aspects I was pleased with. I’m disappointed we lost a goal, I want clean sheets.”

Robertson intelligence

Robertson was utilised on the left flank thanks to an injury to Scott Tiffoney.

It was an unfamiliar position for the 20-year-old but Docherty says he had no worries about testing out the midfielder in a new role.

“I’ve watched enough of Fin in training to know he is an intelligent footballer,” he added.

“I know he can take on instructions, he certainly did tonight.

“And he put on a performance with four assists in the five goals. That’s shows the intelligence he’s got and the ability he’s got as a player.

“His game intelligence was excellent.”

Injuries

Tiffoney’s injury, meanwhile, is not expected to keep him out for long. Fellow new signing Charlie Reilly, however, remains out.

Docherty added: “Tiffoney was just a precaution, he’s got a wee issue. Right now they are training hard so you don’t take any unnecessary risks.

“He’ll be ok for the weekend but I didn’t want to put him at risk.

“Charlie Reilly is a bit frustrated because he’s got a calf strain that won’t go away.

“But Jordan McGhee and Tyler French are also making progress so we’ll soon be boosted for numbers.”