Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out midfielder’s ‘game intelligence’ after four assists in Bray Wanderers win as he hails Owen Beck impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out midfielder’s ‘game intelligence’ after four assists in Bray Wanderers win as he hails Owen Beck impact

The Dark Blues ran out 5-1 winners in Bray as they kicked off the pre-season tour of Ireland.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bray Wanderers. Image: David Young

Tony Docherty was full of praise for his Dundee side as they notched a second straight 5-1 win to kick off pre-season.

The Dark Blues are in Ireland to prepare for their return to the Premiership and took on Irish First Division side Bray Wanderers, just south of Dublin.

It was a commanding performance from Docherty’s men with the returning Zach Robinson bagging a first-half brace either side of fellow new signing Owen Beck’s strike.

The Liverpool loanee put on an impressive show full of energy and quality and delighted his new boss.

Owen Beck scores for Dundee.
New signing Owen Beck finds the net on an impressive first showing. Image: David Young.

Second half changes would see Zak Rudden replace Robinson and grab two goals himself to finish off a fine start to life in Ireland.

Docherty, though, was keen to pick out the performance of Fin Robertson after the academy product laid on four assists.

“You’re always pleased to win, regardless of the opposition,” Docherty told Courier Sport in Ireland.

“I thought it was tough to start the game tonight but I thought we outworked them and outplayed them.

Dundee celebrate Zach Robinson's opening goal. Image: David Young.
Dundee celebrate Zach Robinson’s opening goal. Image: David Young.

“To get five goals is great and to get your two strikers scoring as well is important. Both Zachs getting two goals each and Owen Beck was outstanding for 45 minutes.

“He showed the quality he’s got and I was really pleased with him.

“I was also really pleased with Fin Robertson – he got four assists in the five goals. His decision-making in that final third is a real talent, that was very good tonight.

“There were loads of aspects I was pleased with. I’m disappointed we lost a goal, I want clean sheets.”

Robertson intelligence

Robertson was utilised on the left flank thanks to an injury to Scott Tiffoney.

It was an unfamiliar position for the 20-year-old but Docherty says he had no worries about testing out the midfielder in a new role.

Dundee's Fin Robertson
Fin Robertson was in impressive form in Ireland, grabbing four assists. Image: David Young

“I’ve watched enough of Fin in training to know he is an intelligent footballer,” he added.

“I know he can take on instructions, he certainly did tonight.

“And he put on a performance with four assists in the five goals. That’s shows the intelligence he’s got and the ability he’s got as a player.

“His game intelligence was excellent.”

Injuries

Tiffoney’s injury, meanwhile, is not expected to keep him out for long. Fellow new signing Charlie Reilly, however, remains out.

Docherty added: “Tiffoney was just a precaution, he’s got a wee issue. Right now they are training hard so you don’t take any unnecessary risks.

“He’ll be ok for the weekend but I didn’t want to put him at risk.

“Charlie Reilly is a bit frustrated because he’s got a calf strain that won’t go away.

“But Jordan McGhee and Tyler French are also making progress so we’ll soon be boosted for numbers.”

More from The Courier

Balgowan Avenue. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged with having weapon after police swoop on Dundee street
Zach Robinson celebrates with Fin Robertson.
3 Dundee talking points as Zach Robinson and Owen Beck get among the goals…
Matty Todd made his return versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
Masked Matty Todd made his Dunfermline return - 'causing chaos' in the front three…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — A mouthful of crack
Lord Lyon King of Arms Joseph Morrow carrying the Crown, which forms part of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral. Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire.
Former Dundee councillor and Arbroath opera singer star in King Charles’ Scottish coronation
Close up of Boris Johnson with a serious expression against a black background.
STUART NICOLSON: Westminster system allowed 'chancer' Boris Johnson to flourish
Some Tayside and Fife MPs will be quitting come the next election
The Tayside and Fife MPs standing their ground - and those stepping down at…
Katrin Lewis is part of the new 'green' team at the Angus vets.
Angus vets on 'green mission' invests thousands to cut emissions
Montrose have a new home and away kit this year. Image: Phoenix Photgraphy / Montrose FC.
Montrose offer fans FREE entry to Links Park - if they wear the new…
With a price tag of just £29,000, this flat in Arbroath is a bargain. Image: Zoopla.
4 Tayside and Fife flats for £30,000 or under