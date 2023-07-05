3 Dundee talking points as Zach Robinson and Owen Beck get among the goals in Bray Wanderers victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 Dundee talking points as Zach Robinson and Owen Beck get among the goals in Bray Wanderers victory

Dark Blues run out comfortable winners during pre-season tour of Ireland.

By George Cran
Zach Robinson celebrates with Fin Robertson.
Dundee striker Zach Robinson thanks Fin Robertson after finding the net against Bray Wanderers. Image: David Young

Zach Robinson struck twice as Dundee ran out comfortable winners at Bray Wanderers.

The Dark Blues’ pre-season trip kicked off in commanding fashion with a 5-1 victory over the Irish First Division side.

The sun was shining in the seaside town, though when the game kicked off dark clouds had taken over.

Tony Docherty’s Dundee paid no heed, however, and started brightly.

Robinson was back in the starting XI and it didn’t take him long to get back among the goals.

Fin Robertson was playing in an unusual role at left wing but was at the centre of everything in the first half.

Dundee celebrate Zach Robinson’s opening goal. Image: David Young.

It was Robertson who set Robinson up on 11 minutes, cutting the ball across goal for a simple finish.

Fin followed that up by laying on a debut goal for Owen Beck. The goal was all about the Liverpool man, however – he beat two men before playing the one-two with Robertson and finishing smartly.

The home side, though, wanted in on the act and trialist Nadre Butcher – a Barbados international – impressed with a fine strike for Bray five minutes before the break.

Dundee fans in Bray.
Dundee fans enjoying their day in Bray. Image: David Young.

But Dundee regained their two-goal lead swiftly with Robertson again laying the ball across goal for Robinson to finish.

A raft of substitutions came at the break with Dundee youngsters Jack Wilkie, Luke Graham, Euan Mutale and Callum Lamb getting a run-out alongside new goalie Jon McCracken.

Also on was Zak Rudden in place of Robinson. It took him 12 minutes to add to the scoreline, finishing confidently to make it 4-1.

He would match Robinson’s tally with a second on 76 minutes, smashing in from yet another Robertson assist – his fourth of the game.

With 10 minutes to go Rudden was denied a hat-trick thanks to a good save from home goalkeeper Alex Moody and Dundee had to settle for a second-straight 5-1 win.

Zach back and scoring goals

Strikers always want that first goal of the season and Robinson didn’t waste any time in making his mark – again – in dark blue.

The predator’s instinct was there to get himself on the end of two crosses from Robertson and the finishes were simple.

Zach Robinson takes on Bray Wanderers. Image: David Young
Zach Robinson takes on Bray Wanderers. Image: David Young

Otherwise he was fairly quiet before coming off at the break for Zak Rudden.

He went close from a well-worked free-kick with Luke McCowan as well.

But if your striker is quiet but still scores two goals, that’s not so bad.

Owen Beck

Early days and there are far, far tougher tests to come but Liverpool loanee Beck looks the part. And then some.

It was a very, very impressive first showing for the youngster.

The Dees who made the trip across the Irish Sea got an early glimpse of what might be on offer from the classy left-back.

Owen Beck scores for Dundee.
New signing Owen Beck finds the net on an impressive first showing. Image: David Young.

On the ball, he looks impressive. At times playing pass-and-move football, at others turning two men and then finding a pass.

His goal was a touch of class as well, bursting from left-back and getting his reward.

It must be stressed the step up from this to Premiership football is sizeable but the first impression is very positive.

Other nuggets

The obvious ones have already been mentioned but there were a couple more nuggets in there.

Fin Robertson was living up to the ‘Finiesta’ tag he’s been afforded in the past, cutting through the right side of the home defence time and again.

Luke McCowan looked very sharp in the opening 45, as did Rudden in the second.

Shaun Byrne will be unhappy he was unable to stop Bray’s goal but showed some silky touches in the second half while Lee Ashcroft and Joe Shaughnessy look to be building a solid partnership at the back.

Lyall Cameron, meanwhile, is still trying to find his rhythm.

