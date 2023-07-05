3 Dundee talking points as Zach Robinson and Owen Beck get among the goals in Bray Wanderers victory

Zach Robinson struck twice as Dundee ran out comfortable winners at Bray Wanderers.

The Dark Blues’ pre-season trip kicked off in commanding fashion with a 5-1 victory over the Irish First Division side.

The sun was shining in the seaside town, though when the game kicked off dark clouds had taken over.

Tony Docherty’s Dundee paid no heed, however, and started brightly.

Robinson was back in the starting XI and it didn’t take him long to get back among the goals.

Fin Robertson was playing in an unusual role at left wing but was at the centre of everything in the first half.

It was Robertson who set Robinson up on 11 minutes, cutting the ball across goal for a simple finish.

Fin followed that up by laying on a debut goal for Owen Beck. The goal was all about the Liverpool man, however – he beat two men before playing the one-two with Robertson and finishing smartly.

The home side, though, wanted in on the act and trialist Nadre Butcher – a Barbados international – impressed with a fine strike for Bray five minutes before the break.

But Dundee regained their two-goal lead swiftly with Robertson again laying the ball across goal for Robinson to finish.

A raft of substitutions came at the break with Dundee youngsters Jack Wilkie, Luke Graham, Euan Mutale and Callum Lamb getting a run-out alongside new goalie Jon McCracken.

Also on was Zak Rudden in place of Robinson. It took him 12 minutes to add to the scoreline, finishing confidently to make it 4-1.

He would match Robinson’s tally with a second on 76 minutes, smashing in from yet another Robertson assist – his fourth of the game.

With 10 minutes to go Rudden was denied a hat-trick thanks to a good save from home goalkeeper Alex Moody and Dundee had to settle for a second-straight 5-1 win.

Zach back and scoring goals

Strikers always want that first goal of the season and Robinson didn’t waste any time in making his mark – again – in dark blue.

The predator’s instinct was there to get himself on the end of two crosses from Robertson and the finishes were simple.

Otherwise he was fairly quiet before coming off at the break for Zak Rudden.

He went close from a well-worked free-kick with Luke McCowan as well.

But if your striker is quiet but still scores two goals, that’s not so bad.

Owen Beck

Early days and there are far, far tougher tests to come but Liverpool loanee Beck looks the part. And then some.

It was a very, very impressive first showing for the youngster.

The Dees who made the trip across the Irish Sea got an early glimpse of what might be on offer from the classy left-back.

On the ball, he looks impressive. At times playing pass-and-move football, at others turning two men and then finding a pass.

His goal was a touch of class as well, bursting from left-back and getting his reward.

It must be stressed the step up from this to Premiership football is sizeable but the first impression is very positive.

Other nuggets

The obvious ones have already been mentioned but there were a couple more nuggets in there.

Fin Robertson was living up to the ‘Finiesta’ tag he’s been afforded in the past, cutting through the right side of the home defence time and again.

Luke McCowan looked very sharp in the opening 45, as did Rudden in the second.

Shaun Byrne will be unhappy he was unable to stop Bray’s goal but showed some silky touches in the second half while Lee Ashcroft and Joe Shaughnessy look to be building a solid partnership at the back.

Lyall Cameron, meanwhile, is still trying to find his rhythm.