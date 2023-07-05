Man charged with having weapon after police swoop on Dundee street

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with possession of an offensive weapon in Dundee.

Officers swooped on Balgowan Avenue in the Kirkton area of the city at around 5.45pm on Wednesday.

Images posted on social media show at least four police vehicles in attendance on the residential street.

It it not known if anyone has been injured.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A man has been arrested and charged in connection with possession of an offensive weapon.

“The call was received by police around 5.45pm today.”

More to follow.