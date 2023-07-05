Two people rescued after dinghy blown out to sea at Broughty Ferry

Two people have been rescued after their dinghy was swept away at Broughty Ferry beach on Wednesday evening.

A crew from Broughty Ferry’s RNLI lifeboat station was launched after the coastguard received a call about the emergency from a concerned member of the public at 5.50pm.

The lifeboat reached the dinghy and managed to tow it back to shore.

The pair were safely returned to the beach and are said to be uninjured.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “At 5.50pm we took a call from the member of the public that a small dinghy was being pulled out to sea and struggling to get back.

“A Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew was launched and the dinghy was towed back to sea.

“No one was injured”.

It comes after Broughty Ferry lifeboat crews were involved in a major rescue operation earlier on in the day to save two dolphins stranded on Monifieth beach.

It ended with them being successfully returned to sea.