Residents found underweight and left for ‘unacceptable’ lengths of time at Fife care home

Residents at a care home in Crossgates were found underweight and left without fluids.

An inspection of Craigie Care Home in the Fife Village also revealed residents were left waiting for “unacceptable” periods of time to receive care after buzzing or shouting.

There were also concerns raised surrounding the health and safety of residents with the staffing level described as “inadequate”.

The home ranked “weak” in three of the five assessed areas.

Residents were found underweight during Craigie House inspection

During the inspection in May people were deemed “at risk” as their “hydration and nutrition needs were not met”.

The report added: “People did not always have access to fluids.

“We found people who were underweight were not weighed in line with the provider’s policies and guidelines.

“When people lost additional weight, we could not find evidence that action was

taken to address these concerns.”

Mealtimes at the home were also described as “chaotic” with people not always getting a choice of meals.

The report said: “Some people were not offered all courses, until we intervened, because staff were so busy.

“Some people were not offered a drink and those that were, were not always

encouraged to drink it.”

Craigie House staff levels ‘inadequate’

The report stated that staff levels in the home are “inadequate” with people using the service saying there was not enough to meet their needs.

It added: “During the inspection we heard people’s buzzers go unanswered and people shouting for assistance for unacceptable periods of time.

“People told us this was a regular occurrence.”

Staff also lacked training in dementia awareness and fall management according to the watchdog.

However, it was noted a new manager had recently been employed and staff have not had the time to benefit from their leadership.

Craigie House was also described as clean and well presented.

Very kind interactions were also noted between staff and service users at the Crossgates care home.

Health and safety a ‘top priority’

A spokesperson for Craigie House Care Home said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of residents will always be our top priority, and the report recognises the warmth, compassion and respect with which residents are treated at the home.

“However, we are disappointed it also highlights concerns with some aspects of care.

“As the report acknowledges, we appointed a new manager in June who will implement a robust service improvement plan with support from our senior team who are providing onsite training and support.

“We are confident that when the Care Inspectorate returns in September the home will meet the high standards of care which we pride ourselves on and that residents deserve and expect.”