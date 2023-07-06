Residents found underweight and left for ‘unacceptable’ lengths of time at Fife care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Residents found underweight and left for ‘unacceptable’ lengths of time at Fife care home

The staffing levels at Craigie Care Home in Crossgates was also described as "inadequate".

By Kieran Webster
A sign for Craigie House Care Home in Crossgates.
Craigie House Care Home. Image: Google Street View

Residents at a care home in Crossgates were found underweight and left without fluids.

An inspection of Craigie Care Home in the Fife Village also revealed residents were left waiting for “unacceptable” periods of time to receive care after buzzing or shouting.

There were also concerns raised surrounding the health and safety of residents with the staffing level described as “inadequate”.

The home ranked “weak” in three of the five assessed areas.

Residents were found underweight during Craigie House inspection

During the inspection in May people were deemed “at risk” as their “hydration and nutrition needs were not met”.

The report added: “People did not always have access to fluids.

“We found people who were underweight were not weighed in line with the provider’s policies and guidelines.

Staff levels at Craigie House were described as “inadequate”. Image: Google Street View

“When people lost additional weight, we could not find evidence that action was
taken to address these concerns.”

Mealtimes at the home were also described as “chaotic” with people not always getting a choice of meals.

The report said: “Some people were not offered all courses, until we intervened, because staff were so busy.

“Some people were not offered a drink and those that were, were not always
encouraged to drink it.”

Craigie House staff levels ‘inadequate’

The report stated that staff levels in the home are “inadequate” with people using the service saying there was not enough to meet their needs.

It added: “During the inspection we heard people’s buzzers go unanswered and people shouting for assistance for unacceptable periods of time.

“People told us this was a regular occurrence.”

Staff also lacked training in dementia awareness and fall management according to the watchdog.

However, it was noted a new manager had recently been employed and staff have not had the time to benefit from their leadership.

Craigie House was also described as clean and well presented.

Very kind interactions were also noted between staff and service users at the Crossgates care home.

Health and safety a ‘top priority’

A spokesperson for Craigie House Care Home said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of residents will always be our top priority, and the report recognises the warmth, compassion and respect with which residents are treated at the home.

“However, we are disappointed it also highlights concerns with some aspects of care.

“As the report acknowledges, we appointed a new manager in June who will implement a robust service improvement plan with support from our senior team who are providing onsite training and support.

“We are confident that when the Care Inspectorate returns in September the home will meet the high standards of care which we pride ourselves on and that residents deserve and expect.”

