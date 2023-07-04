Steven MacLean challenges St Johnstone kids to grasp pre-season chance as Perth boss gives fitness update for Dunfermline clash

Steven MacLean believes this season could be huge for the next generation of St Johnstone stars.

The Perth boss is working hard to bring new faces to McDiarmid Park ahead of his first full season as manager.

He is adamant that only quality players will make it into his squad.

And until reinforcements arrive, MacLean plans on giving homegrown starlets a chance to play their way into his plans, starting in Tuesday night’s friendly with Dunfermline.

Max Kucheriavyi update

Max Kucheriavyi is one talented youngster Saints fans can’t wait to see get an extended run in the team.

An eye injury means he won’t take part at East End Park.

But a number of other young stars will.

MacLean explained: “Max got hit in the face with the ball and has a sore eye.

“He can’t put his contact lenses in for a couple of days so won’t play on Tuesday night. He had to go up to A&E.

“But Alex Ferguson, Liam Parker and Taylor Steven have done well too.

“There will be opportunities for them.

“They will be involved against Dunfermline at different stages and you might see a different role for (midfielder) Ferguson.

“We have a couple of injuries in the squad but he has taken to a new role well.

“Look at Ali McCann, he played at wing-back for us.

“They were never sure where he was going to play. Sometimes you need to adapt your game.”

On the youngsters’ chances of winning a place in his side, MacLean pointed at a recent example.

“They just need to look at Cammy (Ballantyne) – if you deserve a chance you’ll get one,” he said.

“And then if you take it, the rest can be history.

“They need to embrace this and think, if I can do well, I can get myself into the manager’s plans.

“Things can change really quickly in football. Opportunities will be there.

“All we can do as a staff is prepare them. When they get the opportunity, it’s up to them.”

Meanwhile, Tony Gallacher is set to get first crack at making the left back berth his own.

The former Liverpool kid was sidelined by the superb form of Celtic loanee Adam Montgomery towards the end of last season.

But with Montgomery’s move to Fleetwood Town now confirmed, Gallacher is set to get his chance.

“He was very unlucky,” said MacLean.

“When I took over it was a clean slate for everyone.

“[Gallacher] played a bounce game against Hearts and was probably the best player.

“We spoke about playing Monty (Adam Montgomery) forward one or even off the right.

“I’d always said, if you play well you will stay in my team.

“Monty was fantastic.

“In the last two games when we were safe, I wondered if I should have played Tony.

“But it was still the case that if you did well, you stay in. I’m a man of my word so Monty played.

“Tony was unfortunate but he always kept his head up and trained well every day.

“He has come back in really good shape and has been at the front of all the running.

“His stats are great, I’m really impressed with him and he knows there will be an opportunity.”