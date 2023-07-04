Steven MacLean challenges St Johnstone kids to grasp pre-season chance as Perth boss gives fitness update for Dunfermline clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Steven MacLean challenges St Johnstone kids to grasp pre-season chance as Perth boss gives fitness update for Dunfermline clash

St Johnstone will kick off their pre-season fixtures against Dunfermline on Tuesday night.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

Steven MacLean believes this season could be huge for the next generation of St Johnstone stars.

The Perth boss is working hard to bring new faces to McDiarmid Park ahead of his first full season as manager.

He is adamant that only quality players will make it into his squad.

And until reinforcements arrive, MacLean plans on giving homegrown starlets a chance to play their way into his plans, starting in Tuesday night’s friendly with Dunfermline.

Max Kucheriavyi update

Max Kucheriavyi is one talented youngster Saints fans can’t wait to see get an extended run in the team.

An eye injury means he won’t take part at East End Park.

But a number of other young stars will.

MacLean explained: “Max got hit in the face with the ball and has a sore eye.

“He can’t put his contact lenses in for a couple of days so won’t play on Tuesday night. He had to go up to A&E.

“But Alex Ferguson, Liam Parker and Taylor Steven have done well too.

“There will be opportunities for them.

“They will be involved against Dunfermline at different stages and you might see a different role for (midfielder) Ferguson.

St Johnstone youngster Alex Ferguson impressed with East Fife on loan.
St Johnstone’s Alex Ferguson (right) has impressed with East Fife on loan. Image: SNS.

“We have a couple of injuries in the squad but he has taken to a new role well.

“Look at Ali McCann, he played at wing-back for us.

“They were never sure where he was going to play. Sometimes you need to adapt your game.”

On the youngsters’ chances of winning a place in his side, MacLean pointed at a recent example.

“They just need to look at Cammy (Ballantyne) – if you deserve a chance you’ll get one,” he said.

“And then if you take it, the rest can be history.

“They need to embrace this and think, if I can do well, I can get myself into the manager’s plans.

“Things can change really quickly in football. Opportunities will be there.

Cammy Ballantyne in action for St Johnstone.
Cammy Ballantyne in action for St Johnstone against Livingston. Image: SNS.

“All we can do as a staff is prepare them. When they get the opportunity, it’s up to them.”

Meanwhile, Tony Gallacher is set to get first crack at making the left back berth his own.

The former Liverpool kid was sidelined by the superb form of Celtic loanee Adam Montgomery towards the end of last season.

But with Montgomery’s move to Fleetwood Town now confirmed, Gallacher is set to get his chance.

“He was very unlucky,” said MacLean.

“When I took over it was a clean slate for everyone.

“[Gallacher] played a bounce game against Hearts and was probably the best player.

“We spoke about playing Monty (Adam Montgomery) forward one or even off the right.

Tony Gallacher.
Tony Gallacher will stake his claim for a starting left back role. Image: SNS.

“I’d always said, if you play well you will stay in my team.

“Monty was fantastic.

“In the last two games when we were safe, I wondered if I should have played Tony.

“But it was still the case that if you did well, you stay in. I’m a man of my word so Monty played.

“Tony was unfortunate but he always kept his head up and trained well every day.

“He has come back in really good shape and has been at the front of all the running.

“His stats are great, I’m really impressed with him and he knows there will be an opportunity.”

