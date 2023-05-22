Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
VIDEO: Leighton McIntosh sets Arbroath goals as he prepares for 3rd spell at Angus club

McIntosh has re-joined Arbroath after leaving Cove Rangers, with the former Dundee youngster penning a two-year deal at the Angus side.

By Ewan Smith and Cain Lindsay
Leighton McIntosh has signed for Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Leighton McIntosh knows all about Arbroath as the former Dundee striker prepares for his third spell with the Gayfield side.

And with Arbroath fans desperately seeking a new goalscoring hero, McIntosh is confident he can deliver.

No stranger to hitting the back of the net, McIntosh grabbed 10 goals in 11 starts during his last short-term stint with Lichties six years ago.

The former Cove star has re-joined Dick Campbell’s side some nine years after his first spell as a loan star from Dundee.

And after penning a two-year deal at Gayfield, McIntosh is aiming to get the strikes Arbroath need to push for play-offs this term.

Leighton McIntosh is convinced he can make an impact at Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

“I’d like to score as many goals as I can,” said McIntosh. “I was just one away from double figures with Cove last year.

“I felt like I could have got more and I’m sure every striker thinks like that.

“Wherever I am, I back myself to get goals.

“It’s one of my main attributes, whether that’s coming off the bench or starting and I feel like I’m a better player than the one Arbroath had before.

“I’m really quick, strong, good in the air and I work hard to keep myself in good condition.

“Scoring double figures could help solidify Arbroath’s place in the Championship.

“Every season is different. Arbroath, Cove and Hamilton were fighting at the bottom last season.

“But there’s no reason why Arbroath can’t push for play-offs again.

“A lot can change in one season so hopefully I can help Arbroath push on by adding goals.”

Leighton McIntosh: Dick Campbell sold me on Arbroath move

Leighton McIntosh can’t wait to get in amongst the goals for Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

McIntosh, 30, netted against Arbroath last term for Cove Rangers.

He was also part of their side that beat Lichties at Gayfield on the third last game of the season.

But with Arbroath surviving the drop, McIntosh can’t wait to play in front of their 2,000+ crowds in the Championship.

“When I played here a couple of weeks ago you could feel a buzz from the supporters,” said McIntosh.

“There was a lot on the line that day and you could feel the Arbroath fans willing their team on.

“The support was decent in my last spell here but it’s now at another level.

Leighton McIntosh starring for Arbroath during his second spell six years ago. Image: DCT Media

“The club’s a lot different and has come on leaps and bounds.

“Even when I look around the ground it has changed.

“The front is new and looks brilliant and I’ve heard nothing but good things about Arbroath.

“When I spoke to Dick and Pink (Ian Campbell), I felt like they really believed in me. I liked what I heard and I’m delighted to be back at Arbroath.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

