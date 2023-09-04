Jermaine Hylton: 18-month baby break made memories off the park – now to create them at Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jermaine Hylton: 18-month baby break made memories off the park – now to create them at Arbroath

Hylton took a year and half out of the game to focus on bringing up his daughter Aiko.

By Ewan Smith
Jermaine Hylton in action for Arbroath against Dundee
Jermaine Hylton netted late on to win the game for Arbroath against Ayr United. Image: SNS

Jermaine Hylton created memories for life as he gave up the game for 18 months to welcome his first daughter into the world.

Hylton quit football to become a stay-at-home dad to Aiko to help during the crucial formative months of her life.

And the Arbroath star does not have a single regret on his decision to temporarily turn his back on the game.

Blessed with natural talent, Hylton knew that hard work and determination would get him back into football.

Arbroath have given him a platform to showcase his talents and a first Lichties goal by the ‘supersub’ sealed a 2-1 win over Ayr United on Saturday.

“It’s great to get off the mark for Arbroath,” said Hylton.

Jermain Hylton won it late on for Arbroath against Ayr United. Image: SNS.

“Now that I’ve broken my duck, hopefully I can go on and get a few more up here.

“I want to make an impact at Arbroath. They have given me a platform and I want to succeed.

“I believe in myself. I never doubted my decision to step away from the game to help bring up my daughter.

“My family will always come first and when it’s your first child it can be a bit nerve-wracking.

“I wanted to get it right. In 18 months as a stay-at-home dad I had so much fun and created great memories.

“You never get that time back but you can get the time back on the pitch.

“Ability doesn’t go away. With hard work you can get back and I’ve always been prepared to put in the hard work to succeed.”

Jermaine Hylton happy with Arbroath progress

Meanwhile, Hylton believes Arbroath are starting to get their act together as a team.

The Gayfield side have won two Championship games on the spin and moved into sixth place.

And with their nine new summer signings beginning to make an impact, the ex-Motherwell and Ross County star believes the future is bright.

“I’m really enjoying my time at Arbroath,” added Hylton.

“I feel the team is starting to gel together nicely. After the Dundee United and Queen’s Park games people wrote us off.

Jermaine Hylton is looking forward to seeing what he can achieve at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

“But we need to remember those are two very good teams.

“You can’t get too down in football and you should never get too high.

“We’re on form but we won’t get carried away. We’ll just stay calm and focus on the next game.”

Conversation