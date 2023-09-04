Why Louis Moult ‘had a tear in his eye’ ahead of Airdrieonians clash as Dundee United ace reflects on becoming ‘Angry Moulty’

Louis Moult has joked that he was dubbed “Angry Moulty” following Dundee United’s 2-0 victory over Airdrieonians.

The Tangerines marksman briefly lost his cool at Declan Glass after an ill-judged quick free-kick by the young midfielder surrendered possession to the Diamonds with the score balanced at 1-0.

Moult was able to laugh off the blast in the aftermath, smiling: “He (Glass) took it well, to be fair!”

But Moult confessed to a sense of frustration with United’s use of the ball despite the hosts moving to the summit of the Championship.

“Some of the lads were saying in there, you were angry Moulty today,” he laughed.

“It is about being clever and just relaxing. We were 1-0 up at that point, so let’s keep the ball and make them run around a little bit. The spaces will open up and we will create more chances.

“I think we gave the ball away too cheaply, myself included in that.”

Moult: We were ‘Brilliant’ off the ball

Nevertheless, Moult took pride in ultimately winning the “chess game” as United retained their shape and refused to rise to Airdrie’s bait, with the technically-impressive visitors seeking to tempt the Terrors into a high press.

Jim Goodwin’s men became the first side to keep a clean sheet against the Diamonds since October 2022 — a run of 37 games.

“It was a different kind of game because of the way they play,” noted Moult. “I thought we were brilliant off the ball; tactically, with the way the gaffer set us up.

“We had to be a bit more patient and use our mind more — I thought we did that.

“They might have had a lot of possession but if you ask who had most of the ball, it was probably their goalkeeper and centre-halves. They didn’t hurt us.

“The game was like a game of chess; they move, we move. But 2-0 at home and a clean sheet? You take that every day!”

Tear in the eye

The victory — a sixth game unbeaten in all competitions — sent United to the summit of the Championship, albeit only ahead of Raith Rovers by virtue of a better goal difference.

And, quite apart from the result, it was an emotional afternoon for Moult.

His daughters, Isla, 8, and Lily, 5, were mascots for the fixture — for the first time.

Proud moment walking out with my girls, always by my side 🙌🙌🙌!! pic.twitter.com/wvEWf4W8SJ — Louis Moult (@louismoult) September 2, 2023

Speaking to the assembled media with his boot-bag on the table, adorned with a picture of his girls and wife, Carlie, Moult smiled: “There was a little tear in my eye before the game, I won’t lie.

“I do all this for them; my family. They have come up here with me. They are supporting me and have made the move. I am forever grateful for that and it is up to me to keep working hard and keep providing for them.

“It was such a proud moment to have them walk out with me and hold my hands.”