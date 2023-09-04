Raac: Dundee University needs ‘significant’ safety works costing millions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Raac: Dundee University needs ‘significant’ safety works costing millions

Major works are needed to reopen areas of the campus that have been shuttered for almost six months.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
The DUSA remains partially closed.
The DUSA remains partially closed.

Dundee University will have to spend millions of pounds on repairs to make its buildings safe due to concerns over Raac.

A senior member of staff at the university says “significant” works are needed to reopen areas of the campus that have been shuttered for almost six months.

The Courier reported in April that the university had partially closed two buildings due to concerns over potentially dangerous reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) in their roofs.

It followed a UK Government safety warning notice over Raac, which was widely used to build hospitals and schools from the 1950s to the 1990s.

Work on university buildings will be significant

Raac is present on roofs at the Dundee University Students Association (Dusa) and the Fulton Building (school of science and engineering).

Parts of the buildings remain closed off as a precautionary measure.

The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
Works to replace the roof of the Fulton Building will be costly. Image: Bill Harrison/Creative Commons.

Rose Jenkins, director of estates at the university, says it will be major task to have them reopened.

“The disruption of having to fix the roofs is quite significant,” she told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland on Monday.

“We have to take them off and put them back on again, which is going to be a long term project for us and a big thing to undertake.

“It’s going to cost millions, and be really big projects.

“We have not budgeted for it but we do hold contingencies to cope with ‘black swan‘ events.

“This means we are going to have to reconsider taking some things forward.”

Raac in third building ‘inconsequential’

Raac is also present in a third area in the university, the Crawford Building, which houses Duncan of Jordanstone art students.

However, this is “inconsequential,” according to Rose.

The Crawford Building.

“It’s a small area of a very large building so we’ve been able to close that area off,” she added.

“In the other two buildings it’s much more significant to us operationally.

“So we are now in process of engaging with contractors, engineers and an architect to come up with solutions to replace the roofs on those buildings.

“We should have some answers on how to take it forward by the end of next week.

“It’s quite complicated, as you would imagine, to repair or replace roofs on very large buildings.”

Safety measures in areas at risk

Ms Jenkins added that the university is working with the students union to move some of its activities to other locations in the campus and city.

She continued: “Where we feel there is a heightened risk we have cordoned areas off.

“If anybody needs to go into them there is a full risk assessment and PPE provided.

“They are only going in and out to do specific activities to make sure things are safe in those spaces.”

More from Dundee

The DUSA remains partially closed.
Dundee woman tried to rob Just Eat delivery man and smacked him with metal…
The former collage building on Constitution Road is a Dundee eyesore
Dundee's biggest eyesores - and what's planned for them
The DUSA remains partially closed.
Dundee's Wellgate Clock has been the tock of the town since 1978
The DUSA remains partially closed.
WWE legend set for Dundee return at local wrestling show
Raac concrete schools Scotland
No immediate safety risk from crumbling concrete confirmed in dozens of Scots schools, minister…
The DUSA remains partially closed.
Dundee bus routes facing axe 'unlikely' to be saved
House fire, Dundee Road West
Dundee Road West fire: Neighbour screamed for people to leave as blaze spread
Some of the Scotties by the Sea artists together with project manager Jane Kennedy (far right top row) and artist coordinator Rio Moore (far right bottom row).
Scotties by the Sea: What inspired the artists on the St Andrews coastal trail?
The DUSA remains partially closed.
Fife author investigates how Perthshire Jacobite rebel outwitted government
Seonaid McGurk of Monifieth Eco Force with some of her collection of old bottles.
How the history of Dundee dairies has been revealed among 4,000 bottles washed up…

Conversation