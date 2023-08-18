Miller Thomson aims to take Kai Fotheringham route back to Dundee United via Montrose loan switch

Miller Thomson is hoping to take the Kai Fotheringham route back into the Dundee United first team after making a move to Montrose.

Thomson, who turned 19 last month, has joined the Angus side on a loan switch until January in a bid to get regular football.

And the attacker hopes his first spell away from United in eight years can give him the boost he needs to force his way into the Tannadice starting XI.

Team-mate Fotheringham made a huge impact during a similar loan spell with League Two champions Stirling Albion last term.

With nine assists and five goals in 15 league matches, Fotheringham forced his way into the plans at United on his return.

And Thomson, who made his United debut aged 17 against Celtic, wants to follow suit.

“It’s the first time I’ve gone out on loan,” Thomson told Courier Sport after his loan deal was confirmed.

“But when I speak to people like Kai and hear their story then I know it could be really good for me.

“Kai was buzzing after going on loan to Stirling last year.

“It was a really positive move for him. He played every week, scored a few goals and got a lot of assists.

“He said it gave him a lot of confidence to be out there playing against men every week and thriving.

“I want to do the same at Montrose.

“I’ve been in the United squad during the early part of the season and had some game time.

Miller Thomson in Jim Goodwin pep talk

Miller Thomson has been sent on loan by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.”But the gaffer (Jim Goodwin) pulled me aside the other week at training and outlined his plan to put me out on loan.

“He told me I’m doing well in training and wants me to back that up with regular minutes at the weekend.

“It’s very much a loan to go and prove myself and come back and push for a place at United.”

While Thomson has long-term plans to pull on tangerine, he’s fully focused on helping fire up Montrose’s League One ambitions.

Thomson knows Montrose wing-back Andrew Steeves from his time in United’s academy.

He added: “Andrew was one of my coaches when I was at the United academy at St John’s.

“He was also there at United and is a really positive, influential player.

“He’s taken me under his wing at Montrose and introduced me to all the players at training the other night.

“Montrose is a really ambitious, friendly club and they’ve made me feel at home straight away.

“I hope I inject some more energy into the team. I like to get on the ball and make things happen – I’m creative and get goals and assists.”