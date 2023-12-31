4 Dundee talking points from Kilmarnock drama as Tony Docherty’s mentality monsters strike again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee talking points from Kilmarnock drama as Tony Docherty’s mentality monsters strike again

Joe Shaughnessy headed home deep into stoppage time for the second away game running.

Joe Shaughnessy struck late again for Dundee at Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
By George Cran

Dundee’s mentality monsters struck again as they rescued a well-earned point at Kilmarnock.

Chief monster is Joe Shaughnessy – a man who loves scoring goals with the last action of the game.

Two away matches running, the Dens skipper has done just that.

This time to rescue a deserved draw from a game that appeared to have run away from them.

After conceding twice after the 86th minute, Shaughnessy’s late goal showed yet again this Dundee side are very, very hard to beat.

Shaughnessy powers a header home. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Courier Sport was there to analyse all the drama in the 2-2 draw at Rugby Park.

Late goals

Dundee are never beaten until the final whistle goes – Kilmarnock know that more than most.

Two matches this season have seen Derek McInnes’ men leading the Dark Blues 2-1 before a stoppage-time corner pegged them back.

Zak Rudden finds the back of the net late in stoppage time. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
The Dee also scored with 97 on the clock at Ross County, though they conceded after the same time at Motherwell to let two points slip.

Late drama aplenty and it seems Joe Shaughnessy is addicted to it more than most.

He’s scored four goals this season – equalling his best personal scoring tally in a season ever.

Dundee have a habit of leaving it late. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

All four away from home, all four coming after the 80th minute and all four winning points for his side.

Without those Shaughnessy goals, Dundee would be five points worse off this season.

Luke McCowan

If Shaughnessy is Dundee’s specialist from set-pieces, Luke McCowan is their long-range specialist.

His opening goal at Kilmarnock was somewhat forgotten about after all the late shenanigans.

Luke McCowan celebrates making it 1-0 to Dundee at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
But it shouldn’t be. Finding space on the edge of the area, the star man of the Dark Blues midfield picked his spot and found it.

It may be behind the chip against Hearts and the free-kick against Livingston in the high quality stakes.

But that’s three classy goals from outside the area and yet another impressive show from McCowan.

Changes

Tony Docherty wanted a reaction from his side after the Boxing Day defeat against Celtic.

To help spark that, he rang the changes. Four in total as Mo Sylla, Scott Tiffoney, Josh Mulligan and Ryan Howley came in.

The last time any of them started was on November 5 when Sylla faced Livingston.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
This, though, was the first time all four had been in the same starting XI. A new team basically.

Once more that speaks to the spirit and mentality throughout Docherty’s squad. There’s not just a good XI at Dens this season. It’s a solid, solid squad.

Howley played as right wing-back, a position we’ve not seen him in. At first the Coventry loanee looked a little unsure but played his way into the game.

Josh Mulligan started for the first time since September. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Sylla impressed in the holding midfield role and may well have done enough to earn a second-straight start when St Johnstone come to town on Tuesday.

Mulligan had some good moments and picked up a wee assist for the pass into McCowan for the opener.

Not much came off for Tiffoney, though, and he’s yet to really nail down a starting spot since joining in the summer.

Overall, however, whether there are changes or no changes we know what we’re going to get from this Dundee squad – a team that’s very, very hard to beat.

Defence

For much of the second half, it looked like a classic backs-to-the-wall defensive display was going to earn Dundee the three points.

Kilmarnock threw cross after cross into the area with Shaughnessy winning header after header.

Shaughnessy beats Matty Kennedy in the air. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
If it wasn’t the skipper, someone else in dark blue was there to clear. Aaron Donnelly did well, Jordan McGhee too, in the back three.

But the nature of the goals conceded will rankle, particularly after all the good work done up to that point.

Joe Wright’s leveller for 1-1 came after a mix-up between Shaughnessy and goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

The keeper tried to catch, defender tried to head away and neither managed either.

Killie net after a mix-up between Joe Shaughnessy and Trevor Carson. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

The second was more of a scramble that could have been dealt with at source better.

Carson and Shaughnessy combined at the other end to right their errors, however.

The goalkeeper came up and ran interference, distracting defenders enough to leave Shaughnessy free to head home.

And to keep the mentality monsters motoring.

