8 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

8 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2024

Community centres and a new railway line are also on the cards in the coming 12 months.

A museum, supermarkets and a bowling alley will open in 2024. Image: Thomson/Shutterstock/Hollywood Bowl
A museum, supermarkets and a bowling alley will open in 2024. Image: Thomson/Shutterstock/Hollywood Bowl
By Ellidh Aitken

A series of projects are set to come to fruition in Tayside and Fife in 2024 with the opening of various shops and attractions.

Locals can look forward to everything from new supermarkets, railway stations and community centres to a museum and a bowling alley in the year ahead.

It comes after 2023 brought the opening of Scotland’s largest Home Bargains in Dundee, as well as the launch of Tenpin as the city’s first bowling alley since 2011.

The Courier has taken a look at some of the major openings residents in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife can look forward to in the next 12 months – if all goes to plan.

Perth Museum

One of the museum highlights will be Bonnie Prince Charlie’s sword. Image: Benedict Johnson/Perth Museum/PA

The new Perth Museum will open to the public in March.

The £27 million attraction in the former City Hall will throw open its doors on Easter Weekend.

It will feature a host of treasures telling the story of Perth and Scotland, many going on show for the first time.

Among the highlights will be Bonnie Prince Charlie’s sword and a rare Jacobite wine glass.

Work started on fitting out the museum in September.

Dundee M&S

How the foodhall area in the new Dundee M&S is expected to look once work is completed
How the foodhall area in the new Dundee M&S is expected to look. Image: M&S

A new M&S superstore is expected to open at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee in late spring.

Although an exact opening date is still to be confirmed, the firm is progressing its plans – with an application lodged in December for signage at the retail park.

There will be some sadness around the move, though, as the retailer will close its long-standing Murraygate shop and the standalone foodhall at Gallagher to combine them into one large unit.

In October, M&S lodged plans for nearly £5 million worth of work at the unit, formerly occupied by DW Sports.

Monifieth Community Hub

Work starting on the Monifieth community hub. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Site works for a new £2 million community hub in Monifieth began in September.

The Riverview Drive centre will feature a reception area, activity hall, cafe, kitchen, gym space, toilets and changing areas.

It will also include the town’s library.

Those behind the project hope it will be complete by summer 2024.

Dundee Aldi

An artists of impression of the new Aldi coming to Dundee in 2024.
An artist’s impression of the new Dundee Aldi. Image: Supplied

The latest budget supermarket in Dundee is expected to open in 2024.

The Aldi outlet at Tom Johnston Road, next to Sainsbury’s to the north of Broughty Ferry, has been a long time in the planning due to wrangles with the council over alcohol.

Its opening plans were further pushed back in 2023 when the retailer applied to have a bigger booze sales area in the new shop.

Aldi bosses say the store should be open by autumn 2024.

Up to 35 jobs will be created at the shop.

Dundee Hollywood Bowl

How the ten-pin bowling alley at Dundee's Douglasfield will look.
How the 10-pin bowling alley at Dundee’s Douglasfield will look. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group

Work on a new Hollywood Bowl centre in Dundee is expected to start in early 2024.

A target opening date has been set for May 2024.

The firm is set to convert the former Fit4Less gym at Douglasfield – next to the Odeon cinema – into a 10-pin bowling alley.

It will become the second bowling venue to come to Dundee within a year after Tenpin opened its centre at Kingsway West Retail Park in August.

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre

How the new Blairgowrie Recreation Centre will look. Image: Holmes Miller

Work on the new £36 million Blairgowrie Recreation Centre started in April, with council bosses confirming the public will be able to access the facility by December 2024.

The building will replace the current centre on Beeches Road, which is more than 40 years old and does not “suit modern day needs”.

It will feature a swimming pool, four-court sports hall, gymnasium, fitness suite, dance studio and external artificial sports pitch.

The old centre will be demolished once the replacement opens.

Dundee Frasers

Frasers will move into the former Debenhams unit in 2024.
Frasers will take over the former Debenhams unit Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Frasers department store is expected to open in the former Debenhams unit at Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee at some point in 2024.

The Debenhams unit, which has been vacant since December 2020, will see millions of pounds of investment as Frasers and other brands controlled by retail magnate Mike Ashley move in.

In September, a building warrant for £5.5m worth of work was submitted to Dundee City Council.

Both Sports Direct and USC will close their existing shops at the Overgate to move into the three-storey department store.

Levenmouth Rail Link

The footbridge being lifted into place as part of the Levenmouth Rail link.
The footbridge being lifted into place at Cameron Bridge as part of the Levenmouth Rail link. Image: Network Rail

The opening of a new railway line serving the Levenmouth area of Fife will be one of the biggest milestones of 2024.

The line, featuring new stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge, is on track to welcome its first passengers in spring.

Work has been progressing on constructing the tracks and stations in recent months.

The £116m project will connect the area to Scotland’s rail network for the first time in more than 50 years.

More from Dundee

The Dundee Eden Project is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area. Image: The Eden Project.
4 Dundee developments that got readers talking in 2023
Pedestrian injured Dundee
Female pedestrian injured in collision with car in Dundee
sudden death Kirriemuir
Police probe unexplained sudden death of woman in Kirriemuir on Christmas Eve
Hit-and-run Gillburn Road
Police hunting hit-and-run driver after Dundee crash
Dundee actor Brian Cox. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee star Brian Cox’s 2023 in quotes – including swipes at the monarchy and…
4
CR0046388, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Pictures of the Big wheel in Dundee in Slessor Gardens in Gary Langlands for the Ask A Local series. He is the chair of the West End Community Council and is happy to be pictured. He asked to meet at the Sinderins and is happy to take things from there. He mentioned places like Magdalen Green, Perth Road etc so would be ideal to get pictures of him there if possible. Picture Shows; Gary Langlands outside two of the many restaurants which can be found, Perth Road, Dundee, 28th December 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ask a Local: An insider’s guide to five best things about Dundee West End
Fife-born sports presenter Hazel Irvine, who has been made an MBE.
New Year Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
Andi Lothian has been left humbled by his MBE. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee music promoter who coined term 'Beatlemania' makes New Year's Honours List
Inside Dundee's Hilltown Court.
Images show foul conditions in Dundee multi as human waste left on landings 'for…
6
Michael and Susan Zappert.
OAP passengers stranded in Dundee say ScotRail must provide after-hours warm area
10

Conversation