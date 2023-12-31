8 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2024

A series of projects are set to come to fruition in Tayside and Fife in 2024 with the opening of various shops and attractions.

Locals can look forward to everything from new supermarkets, railway stations and community centres to a museum and a bowling alley in the year ahead.

It comes after 2023 brought the opening of Scotland’s largest Home Bargains in Dundee, as well as the launch of Tenpin as the city’s first bowling alley since 2011.

The Courier has taken a look at some of the major openings residents in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife can look forward to in the next 12 months – if all goes to plan.

Perth Museum

The new Perth Museum will open to the public in March.

The £27 million attraction in the former City Hall will throw open its doors on Easter Weekend.

It will feature a host of treasures telling the story of Perth and Scotland, many going on show for the first time.

Among the highlights will be Bonnie Prince Charlie’s sword and a rare Jacobite wine glass.

Work started on fitting out the museum in September.

Dundee M&S

A new M&S superstore is expected to open at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee in late spring.

Although an exact opening date is still to be confirmed, the firm is progressing its plans – with an application lodged in December for signage at the retail park.

There will be some sadness around the move, though, as the retailer will close its long-standing Murraygate shop and the standalone foodhall at Gallagher to combine them into one large unit.

In October, M&S lodged plans for nearly £5 million worth of work at the unit, formerly occupied by DW Sports.

Monifieth Community Hub

Site works for a new £2 million community hub in Monifieth began in September.

The Riverview Drive centre will feature a reception area, activity hall, cafe, kitchen, gym space, toilets and changing areas.

It will also include the town’s library.

Those behind the project hope it will be complete by summer 2024.

Dundee Aldi

The latest budget supermarket in Dundee is expected to open in 2024.

The Aldi outlet at Tom Johnston Road, next to Sainsbury’s to the north of Broughty Ferry, has been a long time in the planning due to wrangles with the council over alcohol.

Its opening plans were further pushed back in 2023 when the retailer applied to have a bigger booze sales area in the new shop.

Aldi bosses say the store should be open by autumn 2024.

Up to 35 jobs will be created at the shop.

Dundee Hollywood Bowl

Work on a new Hollywood Bowl centre in Dundee is expected to start in early 2024.

A target opening date has been set for May 2024.

The firm is set to convert the former Fit4Less gym at Douglasfield – next to the Odeon cinema – into a 10-pin bowling alley.

It will become the second bowling venue to come to Dundee within a year after Tenpin opened its centre at Kingsway West Retail Park in August.

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre

Work on the new £36 million Blairgowrie Recreation Centre started in April, with council bosses confirming the public will be able to access the facility by December 2024.

The building will replace the current centre on Beeches Road, which is more than 40 years old and does not “suit modern day needs”.

It will feature a swimming pool, four-court sports hall, gymnasium, fitness suite, dance studio and external artificial sports pitch.

The old centre will be demolished once the replacement opens.

Dundee Frasers

A Frasers department store is expected to open in the former Debenhams unit at Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee at some point in 2024.

The Debenhams unit, which has been vacant since December 2020, will see millions of pounds of investment as Frasers and other brands controlled by retail magnate Mike Ashley move in.

In September, a building warrant for £5.5m worth of work was submitted to Dundee City Council.

Both Sports Direct and USC will close their existing shops at the Overgate to move into the three-storey department store.

Levenmouth Rail Link

The opening of a new railway line serving the Levenmouth area of Fife will be one of the biggest milestones of 2024.

The line, featuring new stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge, is on track to welcome its first passengers in spring.

Work has been progressing on constructing the tracks and stations in recent months.

The £116m project will connect the area to Scotland’s rail network for the first time in more than 50 years.