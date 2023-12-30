Kilmarnock 2-2 Dundee: Player ratings and star man as incredible late drama sees TWO stoppage-time goals at Rugby Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Kilmarnock 2-2 Dundee: Player ratings and star man as incredible late drama sees TWO stoppage-time goals at Rugby Park

Joe Shaughnessy was the man in the final moment once again for the Dark Blues as they earned a point on the road.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan celebrates making it 1-0 to Dundee at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan celebrates making it 1-0 to Dundee at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Incredible late drama at Rugby Park saw Dundee grab a last-gasp draw thanks to Joe Shaughnessy’s 96th-minute header.

After the Dark Blues led 1-0 for much of the contest, it looked like Kilmarnock turned it around to take all three points thanks to Rory McKenzie’s strike on 93 minutes.

Joe Wright had headed in with just four minutes left of the 90 after incessant Killie pressure.

That was after Luke McCowan’s fine opener on 35 minutes.

For much of the second half, it looked like Dundee’s defence would hold out only to concede twice late on.

But the Dark Blues wouldn’t be denied as that man Shaughnessy popped up again with a late, late goal to grab a big result for his team.

First half

Tony Docherty rang the changes following the 3-0 defeat to Celtic – four in total with Scott Tiffoney, Josh Mulligan, Ryan Howley and Mo Sylla coming in.

Out were Malachi Boateng, Lyall Cameron, Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden with Tiffoney tasked with supporting frontman Amadou Bakayoko.

Josh Mulligan returned to the Dundee starting XI. Image: SNS
Josh Mulligan returned to the Dundee starting XI. Image: SNS

The Dens boss demanded an immediate response from his side after that home reverse to the champions on Boxing Day.

And he certainly got that from his changed side in the opening 45.

Kyle Vassell did sting the palms of Trevor Carson early on but Dundee played their way into the game and enjoyed the better of the possession.

Strikes on goal, though, were difficult to come by against a powerful Killie defence.

Luke McCowan celebrates his fine opening goal. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan celebrates his fine opening goal. Image: SNS

McCowan, however, made his glimpse of goal count on 35 minutes as he turned David Watson outside the area and fired into the far corner.

It was a fine finish, his third of the season with all three from outside the area.

The Dark Blues grew in confidence and home fans made their displeasure known as the half-time whistle blew with their team deservedly behind.

Second half

Killie changed tack after the restart and started to pile on the pressure with Carson at full stretch to superbly deny a Wright header on the hour.

The home side had a full head of steam behind them but Dundee were holding out, just about. Shaughnessy got his head to countless crosses and his team-mates were scrambling the rest clear.

Finally, though, the pressure paid off as Wright found the net. A corner from the right looked to have been gathered by Carson but the ball bounced out of his hands and Wright nodded in the equaliser.

Joe Wright sees a header brilliantly saved by Trevor Carson. Image: SNS
Joe Wright (on the floor) sees a header brilliantly saved by Trevor Carson early in the second half. Image: SNS

Moments later, Dundee were inches away from re-taking the lead as Beck thundered an effort off the crossbar.

But last-gasp joy came at the other end as the ball dropped eight yards out for McKenzie and he made no mistake with 93 minutes on the clock.

Kilmarnock thought they’d won it. But they hadn’t.

Dundee weren’t done as Beck lined up a corner kick.

Shaughnessy met it with a firm header into the corner of the net for an incredible 2-2 draw at Rugby Park, sending the 607 away fans wild.

Star Man: Joe Shaughnessy

The Dundee skipper was front and centre of what looked like it would be a superb second-half defensive display.

He met cross after cross in his own box before meeting the one that mattered to earn a point for his side.

Player Ratings

Kilmarnock: Dennis, Mayo, Wright (Ndaba 89), Deas (Polworth 46), Findlay, Armstrong (Mackay-Steven 77), Watson (Donnelly 77), Lyons (McKenzie 42), Kennedy, Watkins, Vassell.

Subs not used: O’Hara, Sanders, Murray, Dallas.

Dundee FC: Carson 6, Beck 7, Shaughnessy 8, Donnelly 7, Mulligan 6 (Kerr 82), Sylla 7, McGhee 7, Howley 6 (Boateng 67, 6), McCowan 8, Tiffoney 6 (Reilly 78), Bakayoko 6.

Subs not used: Legzdins, Cameron, Ashcroft, Robertson, Rudden, Lewis.

Referee: David Dickinson

Attendance: 5,780 (607 away)

