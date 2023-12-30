Kilmarnock 2-2 Dundee: Player ratings and star man as incredible late drama sees TWO stoppage-time goals at Rugby Park

Incredible late drama at Rugby Park saw Dundee grab a last-gasp draw thanks to Joe Shaughnessy’s 96th-minute header.

After the Dark Blues led 1-0 for much of the contest, it looked like Kilmarnock turned it around to take all three points thanks to Rory McKenzie’s strike on 93 minutes.

Joe Wright had headed in with just four minutes left of the 90 after incessant Killie pressure.

That was after Luke McCowan’s fine opener on 35 minutes.

For much of the second half, it looked like Dundee’s defence would hold out only to concede twice late on.

But the Dark Blues wouldn’t be denied as that man Shaughnessy popped up again with a late, late goal to grab a big result for his team.

First half

Tony Docherty rang the changes following the 3-0 defeat to Celtic – four in total with Scott Tiffoney, Josh Mulligan, Ryan Howley and Mo Sylla coming in.

Out were Malachi Boateng, Lyall Cameron, Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden with Tiffoney tasked with supporting frontman Amadou Bakayoko.

The Dens boss demanded an immediate response from his side after that home reverse to the champions on Boxing Day.

And he certainly got that from his changed side in the opening 45.

Kyle Vassell did sting the palms of Trevor Carson early on but Dundee played their way into the game and enjoyed the better of the possession.

Strikes on goal, though, were difficult to come by against a powerful Killie defence.

McCowan, however, made his glimpse of goal count on 35 minutes as he turned David Watson outside the area and fired into the far corner.

It was a fine finish, his third of the season with all three from outside the area.

The Dark Blues grew in confidence and home fans made their displeasure known as the half-time whistle blew with their team deservedly behind.

Second half

Killie changed tack after the restart and started to pile on the pressure with Carson at full stretch to superbly deny a Wright header on the hour.

The home side had a full head of steam behind them but Dundee were holding out, just about. Shaughnessy got his head to countless crosses and his team-mates were scrambling the rest clear.

Finally, though, the pressure paid off as Wright found the net. A corner from the right looked to have been gathered by Carson but the ball bounced out of his hands and Wright nodded in the equaliser.

Moments later, Dundee were inches away from re-taking the lead as Beck thundered an effort off the crossbar.

But last-gasp joy came at the other end as the ball dropped eight yards out for McKenzie and he made no mistake with 93 minutes on the clock.

Kilmarnock thought they’d won it. But they hadn’t.

Dundee weren’t done as Beck lined up a corner kick.

Shaughnessy met it with a firm header into the corner of the net for an incredible 2-2 draw at Rugby Park, sending the 607 away fans wild.

Star Man: Joe Shaughnessy

The Dundee skipper was front and centre of what looked like it would be a superb second-half defensive display.

He met cross after cross in his own box before meeting the one that mattered to earn a point for his side.

Player Ratings

Kilmarnock: Dennis, Mayo, Wright (Ndaba 89), Deas (Polworth 46), Findlay, Armstrong (Mackay-Steven 77), Watson (Donnelly 77), Lyons (McKenzie 42), Kennedy, Watkins, Vassell.

Subs not used: O’Hara, Sanders, Murray, Dallas.

Dundee FC: Carson 6, Beck 7, Shaughnessy 8, Donnelly 7, Mulligan 6 (Kerr 82), Sylla 7, McGhee 7, Howley 6 (Boateng 67, 6), McCowan 8, Tiffoney 6 (Reilly 78), Bakayoko 6.

Subs not used: Legzdins, Cameron, Ashcroft, Robertson, Rudden, Lewis.

Referee: David Dickinson

Attendance: 5,780 (607 away)