Luke McCowan reveals Dundee are ‘raging’ at Celtic display as he demands more belief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Luke McCowan reveals Dundee are ‘raging’ at Celtic display as he demands more belief

The Dark Blues were well beaten but McCowan says the players are keen to react positively.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan takes on Celtic. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan takes on Celtic. Image: Shutterstock

Standards are high at Dens Park this season.

That is exemplified by the reaction of Luke McCowan to the 3-0 home defeat to champions Celtic.

The Hoops racked up 99 points last season and then spent £17 million on their squad in the summer.

Dundee, meanwhile, were in the Championship.

Few would expect anything but a tanking dished out by the multi-millions on the park for the side from Glasgow.

McCowan expects, though. And Dundee under Tony Docherty expect better than they showed against the Hoops.

Raging

“We were a bit raging with ourselves after the game,” the midfielder explained.

“This was the best time to play Celtic, they have lost two, won one and are getting a bit of stick from their fans.

Dundee's Luke McCowan is dismayed as his side fall to defeat against Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee’s Luke McCowan is dismayed as his side fall to defeat against Celtic. Image: SNS

“We knew before it if we imprinted ourselves in the game we could have had a chance.

“But with the way we played, it was like attack v defence for most of it.

“I don’t think we looked like scoring, to be honest.

“I had my chance and a couple of the other boys had little attacking moments but against a team like Celtic, it’s only a matter of time before you get punished.

“With the quality they have, you have to be better on the ball. The stats against us must have looked horrific.

Paulo Bernardo squeezes in Celtic's opener at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Paulo Bernardo squeezes in Celtic’s opener at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

“We are frustrated we didn’t have a bigger imprint on the game but I guess you could say we feel harshly done by with the first goal, because it bobbled about then went through our goalie’s legs.

“But sometimes that’s the luck they get when they are on top like that.

“We still should have been better. If we’d come in having given it a go and got beaten, we’d have at least said ‘we gave it a shot’ but I don’t feel we did.

“I know people will say it was us against the champions and they cost a lot more money that us, but the belief the gaffer gives us is that we can get something from these games.”

‘We didn’t show enough’

Dundee were on the back foot for large parts of the contest but defended their box well for the most part.

McCowan, though, insists more than that is needed to shock the champions.

“The defenders did well, that’s what they’re good at,” he added.

“Attackers get paid to attack and get goals, but we didn’t do that.

“We have to have more belief that we’re good enough to play against these guys and compete.

“We didn’t show enough of that on Tuesday but there’s always next time.”

Kilmarnock

That next time is a trip to Kilmarnock in the Premiership.

A key clash in the chase for a top-six finish.

“We have reacted well to defeats in the past so we have to get another one to this,” McCowan added.

McCowan on the ball for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
McCowan on the ball for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

“We’ve had defeats to the Old Firm we’ve had to come back from.

“It hurts, I’m sure most of us didn’t sleep the other night thinking about it.

“But we have another game coming up quickly and we need to get back to ourselves against Killie.

“It’s a hard place to go but we train on astro up here quite often with the weather up here, so we don’t mind that.

“We just want to get going again and are looking forward to this one now.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee's Luke McCowan is dismayed as his side fall to defeat against Celtic. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points from Celtic defeat - Trevor Carson, reaction needed and striker…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty demands instant Dundee reaction after Celtic disappointment as he reveals double striker…
Paulo Bernardo squeezes in Celtic's opener at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee 0-3 Celtic: Player ratings and star man as Trevor Carson rues errors in…
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS
Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy on reason for optimism as Dee aim to end 35-year…
Dundee players train on the Dens Park pitch after the Aberdeen game was called off. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: What next for Dundee after call-off fury with all eyes on Owen…
Referee David Munro conducts a pitch inspection before a cinch Premiership match before calling off the Dundee v Aberdeen match. Image: SNS
Dundee 'extremely unhappy' with actions of referee over 'unnecessary' Aberdeen call-off
2
Dundee trained on the pitch after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Dundee general manager slams decision to call off Aberdeen clash
Dens Park in Dundee.
Dundee fans react after clash against Aberdeen postponed just before kick-off
2
Referee David Munro called off the Dundee v Aberdeen game. Image: SNS
Dundee v Aberdeen OFF: Waterlogged pitch sees Premiership clash postponed
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng.
Malachi Boateng harbours Crystal Palace dream - but loan star needs Dundee success to…

Conversation