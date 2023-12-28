92-year-old banned and hit with four figure fine after causing havoc on Angus roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
92-year-old banned and hit with four figure fine after causing havoc on Angus roads

Retired Glenesk shepherd Angus Davidson was excused having to appear in court due to the condition of his health.

By Ross Gardiner
Davidson was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court. Pic credit - Dougie Nicolson Building exterior of Forfar Sheriff Court, Forfar.
A 92-year-old former shepherd from Angus has been banned from driving after causing a string of crashes, including by driving on the wrong side of the A90.

Nonagenarian Angus Davidson was not present at Forfar Sheriff Court in November when he wrote in pleading guilty to careless and dangerous driving on different occasions.

Davidson remained absent from court at his sentencing hearing last week as his lawyer Robin Beattie tendered a letter from his GP.

Along with a four-figure fine, Davidson was hit with a disqualification and told he cannot drive again until resitting his test.

However, the court heard the great-grandfather has already surrendered his licence and does not plan on getting behind the wheel again.

Initial crash

The first offender, from Glenesk in rural Angus, was first involved in a collision on December 22 last year.

He admitted driving without due care and attention on the B966 between Brechin and Edzell.

Davidson failed to give way in his Land Rover at the junction near Trinity Garden Centre and struck another car at the junction.

Both vehicles were damaged and Davidson admitted leaving the scene without stopping to exchange details with the other motorist.

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said the other vehicle suffered a “substantial” amount of damage to its side, between its front and rear wheel arches.

Davidson got out and dragged his own bumper into a nearby shed but made no attempt to speak to the driver of the other car.

Instead, he simply drove off.

More chaos

He was back in trouble on the road on July 21 this year.

While behind the wheel of another vehicle on the A90 at the Battledykes junction, he failed to give way again.

He struck the central reservation of the busy dual carriageway and again failed to stop, continuing on his way on the southbound carriageway into the path of oncoming vehicles.

One male motorist had to swerve into the central reservation, crashing, to avoid smashing into Davidson and another – a 79-year-old woman – did collide with Davidson.

Both vehicles sustained damage and the woman was injured.

Davidson was towing a trailer at the time, which had a tyre with tread depth below the legal minimum of 1.6mm.

No plans to drive again

Solicitor Mr Beattie handed Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon a letter from Davidson’s doctor explaining why he could not attend the hearing.

He explained his client is widowed with two children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“He’s not in good shape,” Mr Beattie added.

“He surrendered his driving licence after the second incident.

“He’s going to be entirely dependent on others now in terms of his day-to-day movements.

“He won’t go back on the road, however there’s an inevitable disqualification as a consequence of charge five (dangerous driving).

“When asked what happened, he just said ‘this is my fault’.”

Sheriff O’Hanlon imposed a fine of £1,070 and formally disqualified Davidson for 16 months.

