92-year-old banned and hit with four figure fine after causing havoc on Angus roads

A 92-year-old former shepherd from Angus has been banned from driving after causing a string of crashes, including by driving on the wrong side of the A90.

Nonagenarian Angus Davidson was not present at Forfar Sheriff Court in November when he wrote in pleading guilty to careless and dangerous driving on different occasions.

Davidson remained absent from court at his sentencing hearing last week as his lawyer Robin Beattie tendered a letter from his GP.

Along with a four-figure fine, Davidson was hit with a disqualification and told he cannot drive again until resitting his test.

However, the court heard the great-grandfather has already surrendered his licence and does not plan on getting behind the wheel again.

Initial crash

The first offender, from Glenesk in rural Angus, was first involved in a collision on December 22 last year.

He admitted driving without due care and attention on the B966 between Brechin and Edzell.

Davidson failed to give way in his Land Rover at the junction near Trinity Garden Centre and struck another car at the junction.

Both vehicles were damaged and Davidson admitted leaving the scene without stopping to exchange details with the other motorist.

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said the other vehicle suffered a “substantial” amount of damage to its side, between its front and rear wheel arches.

Davidson got out and dragged his own bumper into a nearby shed but made no attempt to speak to the driver of the other car.

Instead, he simply drove off.

More chaos

He was back in trouble on the road on July 21 this year.

While behind the wheel of another vehicle on the A90 at the Battledykes junction, he failed to give way again.

He struck the central reservation of the busy dual carriageway and again failed to stop, continuing on his way on the southbound carriageway into the path of oncoming vehicles.

One male motorist had to swerve into the central reservation, crashing, to avoid smashing into Davidson and another – a 79-year-old woman – did collide with Davidson.

Both vehicles sustained damage and the woman was injured.

Davidson was towing a trailer at the time, which had a tyre with tread depth below the legal minimum of 1.6mm.

No plans to drive again

Solicitor Mr Beattie handed Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon a letter from Davidson’s doctor explaining why he could not attend the hearing.

He explained his client is widowed with two children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“He’s not in good shape,” Mr Beattie added.

“He surrendered his driving licence after the second incident.

“He’s going to be entirely dependent on others now in terms of his day-to-day movements.

“He won’t go back on the road, however there’s an inevitable disqualification as a consequence of charge five (dangerous driving).

“When asked what happened, he just said ‘this is my fault’.”

Sheriff O’Hanlon imposed a fine of £1,070 and formally disqualified Davidson for 16 months.

