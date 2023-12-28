Roads closed in Perth and Kinross after Storm Gerrit disruption

Several roads in Perth and Kinross remain closed after Storm Gerrit on Wednesday.

The storm brought high winds, heavy rain and snow to the region on Wednesday.

The local authority announced on Thursday morning that multiple roads will remain closed until checks are carried out.

Reasons for closures include flooding, fallen trees and landslide.

List of roads closed in Perth and Kinross after Storm Gerrit

The following roads were closed at 8.35am on Thursday:

A93 Perth to Blairgowrie, closed at Cargill Caravan (flooding).

C437 Burrelton to Wolfhill (flooding).

C435 Woodside to Cargill (flooding).

B954 Alyth to Meigle at Crathies Bridge (flooding).

C423 New Alyth to Ardler at Aberbothrie (flooding).

C405 Abernyte to Woodside, near Lintrose West Lodge (fallen tree).

U120 Cargill (fallen tree).

A93 snow gates at Glenshee (winds and drifting snow).

A822 Inver to Corbenic (landslide).

The following roads are listed as passable with care:

A913 Abernethy, past Jamesfield towards Fife Council boundary markers.

C416 Glenfoot to Glentarkie (fallen tree remains in place, but has been trimmed back).

A93 Bridge of Cally at bridge (passable with care in single file traffic).

A94 Coupar Angus to Burrelton at old railway bridge at Keithick.

Flood gates closed on South Inch and North Inch

The flood gates have been closed on the South Inch and North Inch in Perth.

The gates at the harbour and lower Friarton have also been closed, with the exception of five gates providing access to businesses.

Homes in Rose Terrace and Barossa Place were swamped as torrential rain battered the city on Wednesday.

It comes after properties in the two streets were deluged when the River Tay burst its banks in October.

Many residents have been unable to return to their homes since the last flood, which happened after Perth and Kinross Council left the North Inch floodgates open.

Trains are also facing disruption across Tayside on Thursday with safety checks set to be carried out.