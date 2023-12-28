Roads closed in Perth and Kinross after Storm Gerrit disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Roads closed in Perth and Kinross after Storm Gerrit disruption

The storm brought high winds, heavy rain and snow to the region on Wednesday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Storm Gerrit: Flooding on Wednesday at Huntingtower on the A85 Perth to Crieff Road.
Flooding on Wednesday at Huntingtower on the A85 Perth to Crieff Road. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Several roads in Perth and Kinross remain closed after Storm Gerrit on Wednesday.

The local authority announced on Thursday morning that multiple roads will remain closed until checks are carried out.

Reasons for closures include flooding, fallen trees and landslide.

Roads were also closed across Perth and Kinross on Wednesday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

List of roads closed in Perth and Kinross after Storm Gerrit

The following roads were closed at 8.35am on Thursday:

  • A93 Perth to Blairgowrie, closed at Cargill Caravan (flooding).
  • C437 Burrelton to Wolfhill (flooding).
  • C435 Woodside to Cargill (flooding).
  • B954 Alyth to Meigle at Crathies Bridge (flooding).
  • C423 New Alyth to Ardler at Aberbothrie (flooding).
  • C405 Abernyte to Woodside, near Lintrose West Lodge (fallen tree).
  • U120 Cargill (fallen tree).
  • A93 snow gates at Glenshee (winds and drifting snow).
  • A822 Inver to Corbenic (landslide).

The following roads are listed as passable with care:

  • A913 Abernethy, past Jamesfield towards Fife Council boundary markers.
  • C416 Glenfoot to Glentarkie (fallen tree remains in place, but has been trimmed back).
  • A93 Bridge of Cally at bridge (passable with care in single file traffic).
  • A94 Coupar Angus to Burrelton at old railway bridge at Keithick.
Car driving through deep flood water on the A85 Crieff to Perth road at Huntontower
Flooding at Huntingtower on the A85 Perth to Crieff Road in the wake of Storm Gerrit. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Flood gates closed on South Inch and North Inch

The flood gates have been closed on the South Inch and North Inch in Perth.

The gates at the harbour and lower Friarton have also been closed, with the exception of five gates providing access to businesses.

Homes in Rose Terrace and Barossa Place were swamped as torrential rain battered the city on Wednesday.

It comes after properties in the two streets were deluged when the River Tay burst its banks in October.

Many residents have been unable to return to their homes since the last flood, which happened after Perth and Kinross Council left the North Inch floodgates open.

Trains are also facing disruption across Tayside on Thursday with safety checks set to be carried out.

 

Conversation