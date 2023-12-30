Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake gives Kyle Benedictus and Rhys Breen injury updates in wake of costly Ayr United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake gives Kyle Benedictus and Rhys Breen injury updates in wake of costly Ayr United clash

The Pars' defensive duo both suffered repeat injuries in the 2-2 draw with the Honest Men.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

James McPake has hailed his Dunfermline Athletic players for battling through adversity after suffering yet more injury heartache in the 2-2 draw with Ayr United.

The Pars made a stunning start thanks to Alex Jakubiak’s double inside the first 10 minutes at Somerset Park.

But goals from Aiden McGeady and Frankie Musonda meant the Fifers had to settle for just a point.

Yet again, however, the biggest talking point was the misfortune the East End Park men continue to suffer with injuries.

Manager James McPake applauds the Dunfermline fans after the recent win over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Skipper Kyle Benedictus made his comeback from two months out with a thigh strain and limped off in discomfort at the end of the 90 minutes.

He was a second-half substitute for Rhys Breen, who had issues with his hamstring in just his second game back from eight weeks on the sidelines with the same problem.

Michael O’Halloran also had to be replaced late on, whilst Ewan Otoo pulled out before the game to join Matty Todd, Lewis McCann and Chris Hamilton in dropping out from the 1-1 draw with Arbroath.

McPake said: “It’s not easy. It’s just frustrating for the players when they keep getting injured.

“Particularly the ones who have been out already, and I’ve been that player that’s been out.

Assess injuries

“Hopefully Breeny’s will be okay. We’re hoping it’s just a cramp issue and we’ve caught that in time.

“It’s been a heavy period for him coming back in after the long lay-off. We’ll assess that.

“Michael had been ill in the second half of the week, so there was never a plan for Michael to play the 90 minutes anyway.

“So, for him to give us what he had is great.”

Turning to Benedictus, he added: “We’ll assess Kyle in the morning. He didn’t look comfortable at all.

Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus in action earlier in the season. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus returned to the Dunfermline Athletic squad for the first time since October. Image: SNS.

“It’s his thigh again. I’m not quite sure if it’s in the exact same bit but I’m gutted for him.

“He’s our captain, he’s a massive part of our football club.

“We might be lucky with it, we’ll wait and see.

“But going over the injuries we’ve had this season then I wouldn’t put my hat on that.”

On the pitch, Ayr United manager Lee Bullen confessed Dunfermline could have been out of sight by half-time given their dominance early on.

And McPake has saluted the Pars for ensuring they at least took a point following Ayr’s stirring second-half comeback.

He added: “In terms of overall play and chances created in the first-half, we were certainly well worthy of the 2-0 lead.

‘Bitterly disappointed’

“It could have been more. It felt really comfortable.

“In the second-half, it looked like we were hanging on, and we probably were, with everything that had gone on in the game – the change of personnel, the change of shape three or four times.

“It was a really tough one, particularly when you’re 2-0 up.

“But I’ve got real pride in that group, that we managed to salvage something from that game.

“They were bitterly disappointed. Any time you go 2-0 up in a game, as a player, manager, coach or a fan, it’s a hammer blow to you when the other team gets back to 2-2.

“That group of players had to get themselves back on their feet and they went again, which is a real credit to them.”

