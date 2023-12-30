Leslie High Street sealed off by armed police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Leslie High Street sealed off by armed police

Ongoing incident amidst unconfirmed reports of a man with a weapon

By Lindsey Hamilton
Police incident Leslie
Police seal off Leslie High Street. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Armed police are reported to have sealed off Leslie High Street amidst an ongoing incident.

There are unconfirmed reports that it is in connection with a man with a weapon in the area.

Police are reported to not be letting anyone into or out of the street.

Police incident Leslie
Leslie High Street. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

 

Police incident Leslie
Leslie High Street. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

 

police incident Leslie
Leslie High Street. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Eye-witnesses report seeing armed police and police vehicles in the area.

Police vans have closed off the street.

Unconfirmed reports on social media claim that a man with a weapon was seen in the area.

Further unconfirmed reports claim that police are surrounding a block of flats.

It is understood that the incident began around 7.15pm.

One eye-witness said: “Police weren’t letting anyone in to or out of the High Street.

“People weren’t being allowed to leave the Burns pub in the street or the chinese or Indian takeaways.

“Nobody really had any idea what was going on but there was talk of a man with a weapon of some kind.”

Another said: “We were trying to order a takeaway but they said they weren’t getting into the restaurant.

“The police weren’t letting the driver leave, and the top of the High Street was sealed off.

“It’s all back to normal now.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

MORE FOLLOWS

