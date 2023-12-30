Leslie High Street sealed off by armed police

Armed police are reported to have sealed off Leslie High Street amidst an ongoing incident.

There are unconfirmed reports that it is in connection with a man with a weapon in the area.

Police are reported to not be letting anyone into or out of the street.

Eye-witnesses report seeing armed police and police vehicles in the area.

Police vans have closed off the street.

Unconfirmed reports on social media claim that a man with a weapon was seen in the area.

Further unconfirmed reports claim that police are surrounding a block of flats.

It is understood that the incident began around 7.15pm.

One eye-witness said: “Police weren’t letting anyone in to or out of the High Street.

“People weren’t being allowed to leave the Burns pub in the street or the chinese or Indian takeaways.

“Nobody really had any idea what was going on but there was talk of a man with a weapon of some kind.”

Another said: “We were trying to order a takeaway but they said they weren’t getting into the restaurant.

“The police weren’t letting the driver leave, and the top of the High Street was sealed off.

“It’s all back to normal now.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

